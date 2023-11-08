Bill Rossell Appointed as CEO of LB Capital: A New Era of Vision and Leadership

"I firmly believe that Bill will play a pivotal role in the continuous growth of LB Capital and all the businesses within our portfolio. We are committed to providing the best work environment for our employees and delivering exceptional service to our valued customers." Post this

Rossell joins LB Capital after a distinguished career, culminating in his most recent role as the Chief Operating Officer at Tommy Mello's Home Service Freedom group. Throughout his career, Rossell has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence and his ability to drive results. His impressive track record, coupled with a close professional relationship with industry leader Bachmann, makes him a valuable asset to LB Capital's leadership team.

Prior to his role at Home Service Freedom, Rossell played an integral part at 1SEO, where he initially served as Vice President for Client Relations. During his tenure, Rossell focused on establishing and maintaining strong client relationships. He ensured that the expectations set by 1SEO's sales teams were perfectly aligned with clients' goals and needs. As a result, Rossell made a substantial impact in helping clients succeed in the online arena.

Subsequently, Rossell took on the role of Chief Sales Officer at 1SEO. In this capacity, he continued to oversee all aspects of client relations, both pre- and post-sale. His leadership was instrumental in the seamless delivery of customized online marketing solutions. Rossell's guidance helped clients realize the full potential of their investments and boosted the company's reputation for delivering exceptional customer service.

Before his tenure at 1SEO, Rossell held several key leadership positions, including Regional Vice President of Sales at YP.com and Director of Online Marketing for North America at 1&1 Internet. His dynamic leadership style has consistently brought out the best in his teams, both personally and professionally.

Rossell's approach to business is guided by a deeply ingrained philosophy. He believes that every interaction with a client is a "Moment of Truth'' that can set a company apart from the competition through unparalleled customer service. This principle, along with his unwavering dedication to quality, has been the foundation of his success. Rossell's impressive professional journey is enriched by his earlier service in the US Navy on nuclear-powered submarines. This experience taught him discipline, teamwork, and a profound commitment to excellence.

About LB Capital

LB Capital is driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. With a relentless pursuit of perfection and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, LB Capital is reshaping the landscape of roofing services in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania region.

Boost your business's profitability with LB Capital. With multiple success stories, LB Capital offers expert services for achieving your financial goals. Whether you aim to scale, sell, or secure investors, let LB Capital create your ideal strategy for your roofing and siding company. Gain access to venture capitalists, direct funds, and more, all while building a robust plan for lasting success.

Join forces with LB Capital today to drive your business to new heights.

