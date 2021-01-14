...‘solar dimming’ geoengineering presents a danger to civilization noting that a handful of people and a wealthy philanthropist should not have free hand to experiment when the project’s originator, Prof. David Keith, has stated that ‘many thousands will die’

As reported by Reuters, Dec. 18, 2020, the Bill Gates-funded Harvard solar dimming project has sparked unease in Sweden and elsewhere. Friends of Science Society is calling for a halt to the Harvard ‘solar dimming’ project, slated to take place later in 2021 over Sweden. The project is intended to reduce global warming by introducing an artificial cloud of reflective aerosols. Friends of Science says ‘solar dimming’ geoengineering presents a danger to civilization noting that a handful of people and a wealthy philanthropist should not have free hand to experiment when the project’s originator, Prof. David Keith, has stated that ‘many thousands will die’.

‘Solar dimming’ geoengineering would inject sulphur dioxide particulate matter into the atmosphere, thus creating a human-caused ‘cloud’ to dim the incoming warming effect of the sun, to counteract human-caused global warming, which Bill Gates claims is causing a ‘climate disaster’ in the title of his upcoming book.

NASA award-winning scientist, Dr. Roy Spencer of the University of Alabama Huntsville, will explain “The Most Important Reasons Why There is No Climate Emergency” in an on-line Friends of Science Society event, with live Q&A after the presentation, on Jan 19, 2021, at 7PM MST.

The more than 900 scientists and scholars, signatory to the CLINTEL World Climate Declaration say there is no climate emergency. ‘Solar dimming’ is therefore unnecessary and dangerous.

Even Prof. Alan Robock, who is concerned that Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW – human-caused warming) poses a potential risk in terms of warming, sees the ‘solar dimming’ contrived geoengineering project as a greater threat to civilization. He says it is fraught with ethical and moral issues, and unintended consequences.

In a 2008 plain language document entitled “20 Reasons Why Geoengineering May Be a Bad Idea”, Robock lays out his argument against such a project. A subsequent peer-reviewed version added seven more reasons against this type of project. In a 2015 Earth Institute video, Robock and others discuss “Geoengineering the Earth's Climate - Risks, Opportunities, and Governance Challenges”.

Co-authors of Garnett et al, (2020), “Is Diminishing Solar Activity Detrimental to Canadian Prairie Agriculture?” show evidence that, contrary to media headlines, solar activity is in decline and global cooling is already naturally in progress.

‘Solar dimming’ would replicate some of the effects of large volcanic explosions, often devastating to crop yields. As pointed out in Garnett et al, “The most severe impact of extremely low temperatures affecting spring wheat (on the Canadian prairies) came in 1992 and 1993 after the 1991 Pinatubo volcanic eruption. Summer temperatures were 2°C below normal, resulting in a record low prairie protein content of 12% …75% of the spring wheat crop fell into the bottom two grades of #3 Canadian Wester Spring wheat…”

Thus, if solar activity is naturally weakening, and the Harvard solar dimming project proceeds, it could be catastrophic for food crop production worldwide. As Prof. Alan Robock points out, once launched, such a solar dimming project cannot be ‘stopped’ or withdrawn. An unexpected increase in natural volcanic activity might further amplify the sun-blocking effects and, ‘many thousands will die’ as they did due to the massive Laki volcanic eruption in Iceland in 1783.

Recent research by Roger Pielke, Jr. and Justin Ritchie shows that climate catastrophe claims are based on the misuse of computer simulations known as “Representative Concentration Pathways” (RCP) – particularly that of RCP 8.5 – which they explain is detached from reality. Their study “Distorting the view of our climate future: The misuse and abuse of climate pathways and scenarios” shows that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has not maintained scientific integrity in the development or selection of these alleged ‘projections’ of future climate. The source of climate crisis fear stems from the exaggerated RCP 8.5 scenario which has proliferated in IPCC reports and academic publications.

