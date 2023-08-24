BILL.COM VP and CISO Rinki Sethi Joins Onyxia Cyber's Advisory Board

Rinki Sethi, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of BILL.com joins Onyxia Cyber as a strategic advisor to the company.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onyxia Cyber ("Onyxia"), a leading provider of AI-powered Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Rinki Sethi, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of BILL.com, as a strategic advisor to the company. Onyxia's innovative CPM platform equips security leaders with real-time Cybersecurity Performance Indicator (CPI) metrics and actionable insights for proactive risk management and improved cybersecurity program performance.

As Onyxia continues to drive innovation in the cybersecurity industry, the expertise and insights that Sethi brings to the advisory team will be invaluable. Sethi is a renowned cybersecurity expert with a proven track record in driving robust security strategies for high-growth technology companies.

"Understanding the need to proactively manage cybersecurity risks is a key driver for success in this industry," said Sethi. "Onyxia's platform offers CISOs a much-needed solution to comprehensive cybersecurity measurement and optimization that evolves with increasingly complex threats while remaining compliant with emerging regulations. I'm excited to join Onyxia's advisory board alongside so many experienced security leaders. Collaborating with such talented minds is a testament to the power of diversity and innovation in driving our industry forward."

As the VP and CISO of BILL.com, Sethi leads the global information technology functions in conjunction with efforts to protect the company's information and technology assets. She has demonstrated her passionate commitment to enhancing cybersecurity practices and protecting critical assets in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Sethi brings decades of security and technology leadership expertise as the previous VP & CISO at Twitter and Rubrik Inc. Sethi has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge online security infrastructure at several Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com, and PG&E.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rinki Sethi to our advisory board," said Sivan Tehila, CEO and Founder of Onyxia. "Rinki's extensive experience in the cybersecurity domain will significantly contribute to our mission of empowering security leaders to make data-driven decisions, optimize cybersecurity program ROI, and enhance overall risk management. Her deep insights into real-world CISO concerns will help us strengthen our ability to provide security leaders with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing threat landscape."

Onyxia's newly unveiled CPM platform is designed to revolutionize how organizations assess, optimize, and communicate the business value of their cybersecurity programs. By leveraging AI technology and advanced analytics, the platform enables security leaders to tailor their security assessments to address unique organizational needs, provide a holistic measurement of their performance against industry-wide benchmarks, and enhance accuracy and precision by automating the collection of key security metrics.

As Onyxia positions itself for growth and innovation, the addition of Sethi to its advisory team further solidifies its commitment to empowering organizations with the tools and insights needed to proactively manage cybersecurity risks and protect critical assets. Sethi also serves on the board of ForgeRock, a public company in the identity and access management space, and Vaultree, a data encryption company.

About Onyxia

Onyxia Cyber is on a mission to help Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security leaders gain a centralized view of their cybersecurity program. Its AI-powered Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) platform utilizes CPIs (Cybersecurity Performance Indicators) to track meaningful cybersecurity metrics and provide continuous visibility into performance. The CPM platform allows CISOs to make data-driven decisions through actionable insights based on their organization's internal environment, external intelligence, and industry threats. With Onyxia, CISOs gain a simplified way to convey the value of the security program and align their security initiatives with their organizational goals. To learn more, visit Onyxia.io

