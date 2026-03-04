BillingNav Achieves Industry Leading 66% Win Rate in No Surprises Act Independent Dispute Resolution

"For too long, typical IDR results have rewarded inflated charges and left health plans feeling like the NSA claim process is a losing proposition that can't be meaningfully influenced because of how the deck is stacked against them" Post this

"For too long, typical IDR results have rewarded inflated charges and left health plans feeling like the NSA claim process is a losing proposition that can't be meaningfully influenced because of how the deck is stacked against them," said Rick Hirsch, a founder and Chief Legal Officer of BillingNav. "Our track record demonstrates that when you bring disciplined strategy and compelling analysis backed by credible data to the table, you can level the playing field and dramatically improve outcomes."

Why does this matter? In the first half of 2025, the difference between provider offers and health plan offers was an astonishing $6.4 billion, up from $2.9 billion for all of 2024. Should health plans have prevailed at BillingNav's rate of 66 percent, rather than at the industry average of 13 percent, they would have reduced their 2025 Q1 and Q2 claims expense by $3.4 billion. These potential savings to health plans will be even more significant in future years. In 2024, there were 2.2 million IDR determinations made, more than five times the number of determinations made in 2023. And in the first half of 2025, there were 4.4 million IDR determinations made, nearly five times the number of determinations made in the first half of 2024. Payers - including the largest commercial carriers and Blues plans - have struggled to keep pace. As a result, they are paying more than is necessary, appropriate, or fair for items and services covered by the No Surprises Act.

BillingNav is the answer. Its demonstrated ability to consistently prevail in IDR determinations at 5x the industry average makes it the partner of choice for health plans.

About BillingNav

BillingNav is a leading healthcare advocacy and compliance platform dedicated to balance billing defense, No Surprises Act support, financial assistance navigation, and direct contracting strategies. By combining expert legal guidance with innovative technology, BillingNav empowers plan sponsors and administrators to reduce costs, protect members, and ensure compliance in an evolving regulatory landscape. Learn more by visiting www.billingnav.com.

Media Contact

Bronwyn Petersen, BillingNav, 1 4158945142, [email protected], billingnav.com

SOURCE BillingNav