BillingNav Appoints Doug Aldeen as General Counsel to Bolster Legal and Compliance Expertise

"I'm thrilled to have Doug joining the team. I have known him and been exposed to his work for many years and his skill set and experience regarding self-funding, healthcare pricing, balance billing, and financial assistance are extraordinary," said Rick Hirsch, Chief Legal Officer at BillingNav. "He also happens to be a really nice guy and a pleasure to deal with, which is a nice bonus."

BillingNav Co-Founder Kit Dobyns added, "We are excited to have two of the best in the business - Doug Aldeen and Rick Hirsch - with respect to protecting the interests of plans and members on the BillingNav team."

As General Counsel, Aldeen will oversee all legal, compliance, and regulatory functions at BillingNav while helping strengthen the company's role as a trusted partner to plan sponsors, TPAs, and self-funded employers nationwide.

BillingNav is a leading healthcare advocacy and compliance platform dedicated to balance billing defense, No Surprises Act support, financial assistance navigation, and direct contracting strategies. By combining expert legal guidance with innovative technology, BillingNav empowers plan sponsors and administrators to reduce costs, protect members, and ensure compliance in an evolving regulatory landscape. Learn more by visiting www.billingnav.com.

