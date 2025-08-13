BillingNav Appoints Doug Aldeen as General Counsel to Bolster Legal and Compliance Expertise

BillingNav names Doug Aldeen as General Counsel, strengthening its legal expertise in balance billing, credit correction, and NSA compliance.
ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BillingNav, a leading provider of services addressing balance bills, credit reporting correction, and the No Surprises Act (NSA), today announced the appointment of Doug Aldeen as its new General Counsel, effective August 4, 2025.
Aldeen, a nationally recognized ERISA healthcare attorney, brings over two decades of experience in the self-funded healthcare market. He has successfully resolved high-value claim disputes, negotiated direct payer provider contracts, and advised healthcare startups on regulatory and legal strategies. His work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Consumer Reports, ProPublica, and Catalyst for Payment Reform, and he has served in advisory roles with Homa Health, Health Rosetta, and SIIA's Government Relations and Price Transparency Committee.
"I'm thrilled to have Doug joining the team. I have known him and been exposed to his work for many years and his skill set and experience regarding self-funding, healthcare pricing, balance billing, and financial assistance are extraordinary," said Rick Hirsch, Chief Legal Officer at BillingNav. "He also happens to be a really nice guy and a pleasure to deal with, which is a nice bonus."
BillingNav Co-Founder Kit Dobyns added, "We are excited to have two of the best in the business - Doug Aldeen and Rick Hirsch - with respect to protecting the interests of plans and members on the BillingNav team."
As General Counsel, Aldeen will oversee all legal, compliance, and regulatory functions at BillingNav while helping strengthen the company's role as a trusted partner to plan sponsors, TPAs, and self-funded employers nationwide.
