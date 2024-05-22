Billings Daycare Sponsors Youth Soccer Team as Part of Its Mission to Promote Movement in Kids

Studies have shown that playing sports early in life is a significant predictor of young adults' fitness level. Post this

Sponsorship helps keep costs low for kids. High enrollment fees can prevent some children from participating in sports leagues. Without exposure to organized sports, kids can miss out on learning valuable life skills like perseverance and teamwork.

Mike Devaney, director of First Things, wanted to encourage movement and physical play in Billings children. He sees a connection between the soccer team and the daycare's mission.

"Soccer is an extension of what we do at the daycare," says Devaney. "Players are improving stamina, agility, and balance with every practice and game. They're losing the fear of getting hurt. At the daycare, the kids are younger, but they're getting stronger through natural play. They dig in the dirt, climb fences, hang upside down, and run nonstop."

Physical movement, whether through sports or free play, is essential for children's health. In the United States, at least one in three children is either overweight or obese. A prime cause of extra weight is too little movement.

Studies have shown that playing sports early in life is a significant predictor of young adults' fitness level. By sponsoring the girl's soccer team, First Things is promoting a healthier lifestyle for children in the community.

Sponsorship isn't always enough, though. YSA, like other leagues, depends entirely on volunteers to staff teams. That's what led Devaney into coaching.

"The need was there. YSA paired me with my daughter's team. So I had to say 'yes.' Soccer is a go-go-go sport. It lines up with the 'play hard' philosophy of my daycare."

There are many ways to give back to the community. Sponsoring a local, youth soccer team is a lively option for any small-business owner.

First Things Child Care is Billings, Montana's premiere screen-free daycare. Call them at 406.534.3442 or visit them online at firstthingschildcare.com.

Media Contact

Michael Devaney, First Things Child Care, 1 4065343442, [email protected], https://firstthingschildcare.com/

SOURCE First Things Child Care