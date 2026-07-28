Billionaire Villa Index Mid-Summer Update: Tuscany Holds #1 as Multigenerational Groups Book Longer Stays

"Tuscany holds the top of our index because it is built for exactly that: long stays, one base, a household that runs itself while the family simply lives together. What we see at mid-summer is that pattern strengthening, not softening." Post this

The engine behind the rankings is structural. The global multi-generational luxury family travel market was valued at $96.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $212.3 billion by 2034, according to research firm MarketIntelo — more than doubling as three-generation groups become the defining format of high-end leisure travel. For groups of eight or more, fully staffed villas — private chef, housekeeping, villa manager and concierge included — are now the baseline expectation rather than the upgrade.

Independent industry data corroborates both the rankings and the behavior. Italy — home to three of the index's top four markets — ranks as the world's No. 1 luxury destination in the 2026 Virtuoso Luxe Report, which also places multigenerational family travel among its top travel trends and reports 45% of advisors seeing an uptick in requests for its new ultraluxe category, defined by private retreats, secluded estates and every detail handled — chefs, wellness experts and guides at the guest's disposal. Across the network, 67% of advisors foresee rising demand next year and 55% predict higher spend per trip. The index's No. 2 market tells the same story from official data: Turks & Caicos recorded its strongest first half on record in 2026, with stayover arrivals up 6% through June, per Experience Turks and Caicos.

"The villa has become the family gathering place — the address three generations return to," said Sabrina Piccinin, Founder and CEO of Haute Retreats.

"Tuscany holds the top of our index because it is built for exactly that: long stays, one base, a household that runs itself while the family simply lives together. What we see at mid-summer is that pattern strengthening, not softening."

The full mid-summer reading, including destination rankings and booking-pattern data, is available in the 2026 Billionaire Villa Index at hauteretreats.com.

Media Contact

Angelica Crudo, Haute Retreats, 1 8882796444, [email protected], hauteretreats.com

SOURCE Haute Retreats