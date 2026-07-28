Billionaire Villa Index Mid-Summer Update: Tuscany Holds #1 as Multigenerational Groups Book Longer Stays

Haute Retreats' mid-summer reading confirms Tuscany, Turks & Caicos, Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast atop the world's most-requested villa markets — as three-generation groups drive a multigenerational luxury travel segment valued at $96 billion and projected to more than double by 2034.
VENICE, Italy, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Retreats' mid-summer update to its 2026 Billionaire Villa Index confirms Tuscany as the world's most-requested luxury villa market, followed by Turks & Caicos, Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast, as multigenerational groups book longer, fully staffed stays — now averaging 10+ days — across the company's portfolio of 2,400+ estates in 83+ destinations.
The mid-summer reading reinforces the pattern the index first documented in December 2025: the decisive question for UHNW travelers is no longer where to go, but which address to secure — and how early. Tuscany villa rentals hold the top position on the strength of long multigenerational stays, weddings and milestone celebrations; Turks & Caicos villas rank second on privacy-driven demand; Lake Como villas and Amalfi Coast villas complete the top four as Italian stays lengthen and move beyond the classic city itineraries.
The engine behind the rankings is structural. The global multi-generational luxury family travel market was valued at $96.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $212.3 billion by 2034, according to research firm MarketIntelo — more than doubling as three-generation groups become the defining format of high-end leisure travel. For groups of eight or more, fully staffed villas — private chef, housekeeping, villa manager and concierge included — are now the baseline expectation rather than the upgrade.
Independent industry data corroborates both the rankings and the behavior. Italy — home to three of the index's top four markets — ranks as the world's No. 1 luxury destination in the 2026 Virtuoso Luxe Report, which also places multigenerational family travel among its top travel trends and reports 45% of advisors seeing an uptick in requests for its new ultraluxe category, defined by private retreats, secluded estates and every detail handled — chefs, wellness experts and guides at the guest's disposal. Across the network, 67% of advisors foresee rising demand next year and 55% predict higher spend per trip. The index's No. 2 market tells the same story from official data: Turks & Caicos recorded its strongest first half on record in 2026, with stayover arrivals up 6% through June, per Experience Turks and Caicos.
"The villa has become the family gathering place — the address three generations return to," said Sabrina Piccinin, Founder and CEO of Haute Retreats.
"Tuscany holds the top of our index because it is built for exactly that: long stays, one base, a household that runs itself while the family simply lives together. What we see at mid-summer is that pattern strengthening, not softening."
The full mid-summer reading, including destination rankings and booking-pattern data, is available in the 2026 Billionaire Villa Index at hauteretreats.com.
Media Contact
Angelica Crudo, Haute Retreats, 1 8882796444, [email protected], hauteretreats.com
SOURCE Haute Retreats
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