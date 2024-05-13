Billy Golightly Receives Elite Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation

"I am honored to have received the prestigious Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation, further solidifying my commitment to providing top-tier expertise and service to my clients in the land real estate industry." - Billy Golightly Post this

Land is a unique real estate specialty that requires the kind of specialized professional education which can be found at the Land University of the REALTORS® Land Institute. This depth of knowledge translates into the highest level of service to clients, ensuring they receive the best services in the business when buying, selling, managing, or investing in a property.

Golightly specializes in vacant land sales, working farms, and large acreage homesteads. Upon receiving the designation, he said, "Having always lived in a rural area and on acreage, I have a deep appreciation for land and the rural living lifestyle. I consider the approval by the REALTORS® Land Institute board of directors to give the ALC designation the highlight of my real-estate brokering career".

The REALTORS® Land Institute confers the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation only to its members who meet the rigorous knowledge and experience requirements. The ALC Designation is recognized throughout the industry as the pinnacle of achievement for land real estate professionals.

