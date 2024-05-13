Billy Golightly Receives Elite Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation

Billy Golightly, President of Lands of North Florida Realty Inc, received the prestigious Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation from the REALTORS® Land Institute, making him one of less than 1,000 elite land specialists worldwide and less than 100 in Florida. The ALC designation signifies Golightly's commitment to upholding high standards of conduct, experience, and knowledge in the land real estate industry, providing him with access to valuable resources and a network of fellow professionals to better serve his clients.
LIVE OAK, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William G. (Billy) Golightly, President, Lands of North Florida Realty Inc, of Live Oak, Florida has officially joined the ranks of those holding the elite Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation on April 25th, 2024. The REALTORS® Land Institute provides the expertise, camaraderie, and resources that are the foundation for all land real estate professionals to become the best in the business.
Billy Golightly is now among the most dedicated land professionals from around the globe, joining an elite group of less than 1,000 land specialists who hold the designation across the globe. There are less than 100 in the entire state of Florida. In addition to subscribing to the REALTORS® Code of Ethics, ALCs support the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their specialty. As an ALC, Golightly has access to the best industry knowledge, an unprecedented network of fellow land professionals, and a variety of resources to help best serve his clients.
Land is a unique real estate specialty that requires the kind of specialized professional education which can be found at the Land University of the REALTORS® Land Institute. This depth of knowledge translates into the highest level of service to clients, ensuring they receive the best services in the business when buying, selling, managing, or investing in a property.
Golightly specializes in vacant land sales, working farms, and large acreage homesteads. Upon receiving the designation, he said, "Having always lived in a rural area and on acreage, I have a deep appreciation for land and the rural living lifestyle. I consider the approval by the REALTORS® Land Institute board of directors to give the ALC designation the highlight of my real-estate brokering career".
The REALTORS® Land Institute confers the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation only to its members who meet the rigorous knowledge and experience requirements. The ALC Designation is recognized throughout the industry as the pinnacle of achievement for land real estate professionals.
Media Contact
William Golightly, Lands of North Florida Realty Inc, 1 386-330-5332, [email protected], https://landsofnorthflorida.com
SOURCE Lands of North Florida Realty Inc
Share this article