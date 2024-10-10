Billyard Insurance Group named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fifth consecutive year

Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is proud to announce it placed No. 225 on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

WELLAND, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is proud to announce it placed No. 225 on the 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies from The Globe and Mail. This prestigious accolade highlights BIG's sustained momentum, marking the fifth consecutive year the brokerage has earned a spot on the list – a testament to its significant growth, commitment to innovation, and continued leadership in transforming the Canadian insurance landscape.

BIG's success is rooted in its forward-thinking business model, which leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize operations and deliver unparalleled customer service. At the heart of this innovative culture is BIG's AI-powered platform, Precision. By streamlining the quote-to-bind workflow, Precision has enhanced broker efficiency, reduced errors and omissions, and driven profitability, enabling the brokerage to maintain exceptional service standards and scale its operations.

This focus on digital transformation has empowered BIG to expand its footprint across Canada, entering new markets and serving an increasingly diverse client base. BIG's strategic investments in technology have been crucial in adapting to the evolving demands of the insurance industry, solidifying the brokerage's reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Stephen Billyard, CEO of Billyard Insurance Group. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team, our relentless focus on customer service, and our commitment to leading the digital revolution in insurance. We are excited to continue down this journey and push the boundaries of innovation to better serve our clients and partners across Canada."

"Our ability to grow consistently over the past five years stems from a culture of collaboration and an openness to embracing new ideas," said Cody Douma, COO of Billyard Insurance Group. "We are fortunate to have a team of talented and driven individuals whose contributions have been instrumental in driving our success. From implementing advanced technologies to refining our internal processes, we remain committed to exploring new ways to improve operations so that we can stay ahead in a dynamic industry."

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies report ranks eligible applicants based on their revenue growth over the last three years. To qualify, companies must complete an in-depth application process and fulfill specific revenue requirements. With a growth rate of 190%, BIG secured a spot among the top 416 companies in the country.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

The full list of 2024 winners, along with editorial coverage can be accessed online here.

About Billyard Insurance Group:

Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is an award-winning brokerage headquartered in Welland, Ontario, Canada. With 84 branches spanning four provinces and partnerships with over 30 leading insurance providers, BIG is recognized among Canada's fastest-growing companies and top insurance employers. BIG is at the forefront of the insurance industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation to empower its brokers and deliver exceptional service to clients. For more information about BIG and its comprehensive range of services, please visit thebig.ca.

Media Contact

Dave Brooks, Billyard Insurance Group, 1 905.346.2190 10113, [email protected], www.thebig.ca

SOURCE Billyard Insurance Group