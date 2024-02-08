Bimini Hydrotherapy Unveils the Next Generation of Cold Plunge Hydrotherapies for Home Use

"We're in a league of our own when it comes to ultra-fine nanobubbles for deep tissue rejuvenation for transdermal oxygen hydrotherapy," said Co-Founder Rick Applewhite. "Hundreds of medical studies support increasing oxygen for cellular regeneration." Post this

The all-natural, non-invasive treatment allows a user to comfortably soak in a tub of water at a temperature of 85 to 100 degrees, infused with ultra-fine oxygen nanobubbles to increase the oxygen concentration in the body and enjoy benefits to their health and recovery.

The Bimini NanoJet™ Eco follows the brand's prior systems for large, commercial whirlpools used at sports training facilities. Athletes and NFL legends will get a first glimpse of the at-home version at a Super Bowl event on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas, where they can experience the future of oxygen therapy in a new and improved delivery system.

"We're in a league of our own when it comes to ultra-fine nanobubbles for deep tissue rejuvenation for transdermal oxygen hydrotherapy," said Co-Founder Rick Applewhite. "Hundreds of medical studies support increasing oxygen for cellular regeneration as well as repairing soft tissue injuries, removing inflammation to anti-aging properties. With our new Bimini NanoJet™ Eco home mobile system, we encourage athletes and everyday folks to sit back, relax and let their bodies breathe for up to 60 minutes at a time."

Several athletes have turned to Bimini Hydrotherapy to aid recovery, including NFL wide receivers Noah Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, offensive tackle Aviante Collins and NBA shooting guard Sterling Brown. Tyler Biadasz, football center for the Dallas Cowboys, notes that using the unit has improved his recovery time from injuries.

"I can't say enough great things about the Bimini NanoJet!" said Biadasz. "It's definitely changed my game from a recovery standpoint. After the Bimini treatment, I feel refreshed and recovered. I have incorporated this cutting-edge solution into my training routine and have seen how it positively impacts my overall well-being."

The Bimini NanoJet™ Eco is priced at $10,895. For more information, visit biminihydrotherapy.com.

Bimini Hydrotherapy is the innovator behind the Bimini NanoJet Oxygen Perfusion System, a technological breakthrough for the perfusion of oxygen into the body's soft cell tissue using ultra-fine nanobubbles. These small bubbles can penetrate the skin through pores, allowing for exceptionally deep treatment.

