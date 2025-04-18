Bimini Pet Health Earns Best in Show Award at Global Pet Expo 2025

"Terrific Tummies is just the beginning of a powerful new line that supports pets' healthy, happy lives from the inside out." Post this

The products cover the major health categories in dogs and cats and come in various formats and packaging options and are backed with patents, trademarks and testing.

Recognizing Innovation at the Industry's Largest Stage

Hosted in Orlando, Global Pet Expo is the pet industry's premier trade event. Its New Product Showcase is a key feature, spotlighting the year's most promising product launches. Awards are voted on by attending domestic and international buyers, media and influencers, making them a trusted barometer of market interest and consumer potential. The Best in Show honor marks a major milestone for Bimini, further solidifying its role as a go-to partner for pet health innovation.

