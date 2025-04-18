Bimini Pet Health Earns Best in Show Award at Global Pet Expo 2025 for Breakthrough Dog Digestive System Support Health Supplement
TOPEKA, Kan., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bimini Pet Health, a leader in scientifically formulated pet supplements and treats, is proud to announce its latest innovation, Terrific TummiesTM, part of Bimini's veterinary exclusive line has been recognized with a Best in Show Award at Global Pet Expo 2025. Earning third place honors in the highly competitive Dog Food & Treats category, the soft chew dosage form health supplement for dogs stood out among hundreds of entries in the event's New Product Showcase.
"We're thrilled to be recognized by Global Pet Expo for a product that reflects our core mission to create safe, effective and innovative health solutions for pets," says Dr. Sam Al-Murrani, Ph.D., M.B.A., PCQI, founder and general manager of Bimini Pet Health. "Terrific Tummies is just the beginning of a powerful new line that supports pets' healthy, happy lives from the inside out." Formulated to support digestive health in pets, Terrific Tummies combines functional ingredients from nature with Bimini's gold-standard manufacturing protocols. "Terrific Tummies represents one of several products in this line developed specifically for the premium and veterinary strength segment. We are currently actively seeking partnerships to help ensure the success of the brand in the marketplace." Added Dr. Al-Murrani.
The products cover the major health categories in dogs and cats and come in various formats and packaging options and are backed with patents, trademarks and testing.
Recognizing Innovation at the Industry's Largest Stage
Hosted in Orlando, Global Pet Expo is the pet industry's premier trade event. Its New Product Showcase is a key feature, spotlighting the year's most promising product launches. Awards are voted on by attending domestic and international buyers, media and influencers, making them a trusted barometer of market interest and consumer potential. The Best in Show honor marks a major milestone for Bimini, further solidifying its role as a go-to partner for pet health innovation.
Dr. Sam Al-Murrani, Bimini Pet Health, 1 1-800-948-9089, [email protected], biminipethealth.com
