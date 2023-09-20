Binah.ai Partners with Polar to Provide Continuous Health and Wellness Monitoring

The Powered by Polar solution empowers Binah SDK to support continuous monitoring by linking to the Polar Verity Sense heart rate sensor. The SDK connects through Bluetooth® to the Polar Verity Sense sensor, from which it receives a raw PPG signal that it analyzes to deliver vital signs. Tweet this

Binah.ai solution also provides bloodless blood tests such as hemoglobin and hemoglobin A1C (currently under research), available through the video-based, spot-check solution. A regular measurement takes 30-60 seconds and is performed on the device, allowing access even without an internet connection.

The Powered by Polar solution empowers Binah SDK to support continuous monitoring by linking to the Polar Verity Sense heart rate sensor. The SDK connects through Bluetooth® to the Polar Verity Sense sensor, from which it receives a raw PPG (Photoplethysmography) signal that it analyzes to deliver the following vital signs: blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), respiratory rate, sympathetic stress, parasympathetic activity, and pulse respiratory quotient (PRQ). It also calculates and provides a wellness score.

Bloodless blood tests are expected to be delivered in Q4/2023. Future releases will include fall detection, sleep analysis and perfusion index (PI).

Organizations in need of continuous monitoring capabilities can now integrate Binah's SDK into their app to obtain continuous readings of the aforementioned vital signs when the Polar Verity Sense sensor is added. All their end-users need to do is wear the Polar Verity Sense sensor on their arm and keep their smartphone within the vicinity of the Polar sensor. Measurements can be configured to run every 3 to 120 minutes, relieving end-users of the need to manually take measurements.

"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Polar Electro, enabling us to offer continuous health and wellness monitoring whenever and wherever mandatory," says David Maman, Co-Founder and CEO of Binah.ai. "From the numerous solutions available, we opted for Polar as our first choice due to its widespread popularity and the exceptional quality and accuracy of its products and results. Following high demand from the market for continuous monitoring, we are looking forward with great excitement to the significant market potential of the joint solution and the positive impact it will have on people's wellbeing," continued Maman.

Organizations in the healthcare, wellness and insurance sectors can use Binah SDK together with the Polar Verity Sense for use cases such as remote patient monitoring, home and elderly care, wellness programs, employee and critical operator wellness and many more.

"Since its inception Polar Electro has been an innovator in science and guidance technology and, as market leader in our field, we are delighted that Binah.ai has chosen the Polar Verity Sense to support its cutting-edge software technologies" says Polar Electro CEO Sander Werring. "This is an exciting partnership that will enable more people around the globe to have access to data that can enable them to make informed decisions about their wellbeing. With shared common values of helping people to understand themselves better and live better, we look forward to the many opportunities this industry leading partnership will bring."

Organizations interested in using the joint solution without developing their own app can leverage Binah.ai's new app, Binah Connect, which allows them to begin collecting continuous health data instantly when adding the Polar Verity Sense sensor. The measurements' results via Binah Connect are sent directly to the organization's cloud, with Binah.ai having absolutely no access to the data.

Existing Binah SDK customers will be able to upgrade to the new version available in early October 2023. The Polar Verity Sense sensor is already widely available globally. For more information on the sensor itself contact Polar on https://www.polar.com/uk-en/business/contact-us.

Polar and Binah.ai will hold a live webinar on October 4, 2023, where Polar Electro CEO, Sander Werring, and Binah.ai CEO, David Maman, will present the new solution and its market potential. The webinar will also host LiveWell by Zurich CEO, Stephanie Lloyd, who will present the LiveWell app, which incorporates technologies from both Polar and Binah.ai (currently in beta testing). To register for the webinar, please click here.

Binah.ai's solution and the Polar Verity Sense sensor are not medical devices and should be used as self-assessment tools only.

ABOUT BINAH.AI

Binah.ai's video-based Health Data Platform is the number one software for health and wellness checks. Reducing the need for dedicated hardware, it transforms smartphones, tablets and other camera-equipped devices into health and wellness monitoring tools. Binah.ai empowers industries, including healthcare, insurance and wellness by offering a tool for end users worldwide to take bloodless blood tests and measure and share a wide range of vital signs. Delivering on its vision to support healthcare and wellness anywhere, Binah.ai is making access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.

Media Contact: [email protected]

ABOUT POLAR ELECTRO

Since launching the wearables industry almost 50 years ago, Polar has provided guidance for health, sports, and fitness with the world's best measurement technology and data-driven user insight to help people - from first-timers to professional athletes - succeed in their pursuit of a happier and healthier life. Renowned for an unparalleled dedication to science and deep understanding of sports, wellness, and technology, Polar has cemented itself globally within the industry as the go-to partner for anyone looking to discover their true potential. Our award-winning product range includes pioneering sports wearables and Polar smart coaching features that work elegantly with Polar training apps and cloud services.

For more information about Polar and its products, visit the company's website at Polar.com

