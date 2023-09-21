Binary Defense and CYBER BUYER Join Forces to Protect Clients

With this new partnership, more U.S. businesses will now have access to the industry's leading security solutions. Tweet this

As part of the partnership, both companies will work closely to provide comprehensive training, support and seamless integration of Binary Defense's Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) and other solutions into CYBER BUYER's portfolio. This ensures that customers will benefit from the combined strength of two industry leaders, resulting in exceptional cybersecurity services.

"We look forward to working with CYBER BUYER to empower U.S. companies with more robust cybersecurity solutions that will protect their digital assets from potential threats," said Bob Meindl, CEO of Binary Defense. "Cyber threat actors continue to evolve their tools and techniques, which requires more advanced capabilities from defense partners to secure the ever-expanding corporate attack surface. With this new partnership, more U.S. businesses will now have access to the industry's leading security solutions."

"With over three million cybersecurity job openings, cybersecurity teams continue to be understaffed. Our clients are looking for cybersecurity solutions that don't require hiring more full-time employees. With Binary Defense, our clients will be able to enhance their security operations with a strong focus on advanced threat hunting and incident response," said Mike Charobee, Founder at CYBER BUYER.

Binary Defense's MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report; a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a Managed Detection and Response service provider and software developer with a Managed Open XDR model covering endpoint, network, cloud, and other log sources to supply high-fidelity threat detections. When paired with its advanced Threat Hunting, Counterintelligence, and Digital Risk Protection services, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise defense portfolio. Binary Defense demonstrates conclusive proof of superior capabilities in detecting intruder activity and this rapid detection combined with expert analysis and response decreases cyber risk for businesses.

ABOUT CYBER BUYER

CYBER BUYER® is a Dedicated Cyber Security Cloud and SaaS Security Aggregator and Reseller. As your pure play cybersecurity partner, we help businesses procure and implement new and emerging Cloud, SaaS and Managed Cybersecurity solutions as an authorized Value Added Reseller (VAR) of over 200 Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solutions in helping your business build out your security stack. Additionally, we also offer project management, implementation, and managed security services to help clients adopt and implement successfully.

