Binary Defense and Fortress Security Risk Management Forge Strategic Alliance to Elevate and Broaden Cybersecurity Solutions

Fortifying clients' defenses against the growing threats of ransomware and cyberattacks is a primary focus of this collaboration. Post this

"Our partnership with Fortress SRM enables us to deliver robust cybersecurity solutions to a broader array of businesses," said Jason Kirkland, Head of Alliances at Binary Defense. "This strategic alignment empowers clients with superior protection, combining Fortress SRM's comprehensive consulting services with our advanced threat detection and response capabilities. This new offering is designed to ensure businesses are safeguarded in an ever-evolving threat landscape."

Fortifying clients' defenses against the growing threats of ransomware and cyberattacks is a primary focus of this collaboration. By working together, Binary Defense and Fortress SRM will make innovative cybersecurity solutions accessible to more clients, empowering them with the tools needed to protect their networks and critical assets.

"Coming from global Fortune 1000 companies prior to joining Fortress SRM, I had the opportunity to leverage both Fortress SRM and Binary Defense services as part of my security portfolio. We are truly pleased to formalize a strategic partnership," said Jess Walpole, Chief Technology Officer of Fortress SRM. "Together, we deliver intelligent, practical, and powerful security outcomes for our clients. With Fortress SRM now part of Fulcrum IT Partners' network of twelve elite international IT organizations, the growth potential for the expanded Fortress SRM/Binary Defense service suite is exponentially amplified."

The partnership's combined offerings include a broad array of security consulting services and managed solutions, such as Framework and Baseline Assessments, 3rd Party Vendor Risk Management, Technical Testing (vulnerability scans and penetration tests), Virtual CISO, GRC Advisory, Identity and Access Management, Incident Response Preparedness, Cybersecurity-as-a-Service, Digital Risk Protection, Managed SIEM, Managed Patching, Managed Detection and Response, Email Security and Phishing Response, Managed Backups, full-service Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Threat Intelligence/Dark Web Monitoring, and a robust Help Desk Service. These services are monitored and managed via wholly owned, U.S.-based, 24/7/365 security operations centers (SOCs) staffed exclusively by U.S. citizens.

Together, Binary Defense and Fortress SRM are uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, enhancing clients' ability to defend against advanced threats and secure critical infrastructure across industries and global regions.

About Binary Defense:

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. Recognized by top analyst firms, the company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and award-winning technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business operations. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fortress Security Risk Management:

Fortress Security Risk Management – 2022 CRN Security 100 and Tech Elite 250 Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) - is a nationally recognized full-spectrum cybersecurity firm dedicated to protecting its clients from the financial and operational trauma of cybercrime by improving the security performance of their clients' people, processes, and technology.

With expansive IT security consulting experience as well as critical infrastructure cyber security expertise, the Fortress team provides comprehensive, integrated, and affordable cybersecurity outcomes for its clients across a wide range of security consulting, managed services, and incident response services domestically and internationally. Learn more at https://fortresssrm.com and follow Fortress SRM on LinkedIn

Contact for Binary Defense:

Emily Cadwallader

[email protected]

1 800-246-2792

Contact for Fortress SRM:

Peter Cavrell

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Cadwallader, Binary Defense, 1 800-246-2792, [email protected], www.binarydefense.com

SOURCE Binary Defense