Binary Defense Announces New Partnership with ARKAY to Expand Market Reach and Protect Clients

"We are excited to announce this new partnership with ARKAY, which will expand our current market reach and deliver incredible value to customers through our advanced MDR services," said Bob Meindl, CEO at Binary Defense. "ARKAY has a great team and a strong market presence, and our two organizations are closely aligned, particularly in terms of our strong customer commitment and our mission to make the world a safer place. We look forward to collaborating with them to deliver more robust cybersecurity solutions to US and international businesses."

"ARKAY has found a true partner in Binary Defense. We are aligned in a shared vision of delivering best-of-breed, flexible, custom-tailored solutions that place the needs and goals of our customers first," said Chad Kuhar, President of ARKAY.

As part of Binary Defense's Shield Partner Program, ARKAY will receive comprehensive training and support to ensure seamless integration and successful promotion of Binary Defense's award-winning MDR services. Customers working with ARKAY will have the advantage of gaining access to a trusted team of cybersecurity specialists, industry-leading technology and around-the-clock monitoring to bolster their cybersecurity defenses.

Binary Defense's MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report; a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023. Binary Defense also recently expanded its MDR capabilities with a new Analysis on Demand (AOD) offering.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a Managed Detection and Response service provider and software developer with a Managed Open XDR model covering endpoint, network, cloud, and other log sources to supply high-fidelity threat detections. When paired with its advanced Threat Hunting, Counterintelligence, Digital Risk Protection, and Incident Response services, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise defense portfolio. Binary Defense demonstrates conclusive proof of superior capabilities in detecting intruder activity and this rapid detection combined with expert analysis and response decreases cyber risk for businesses.

ABOUT ARKAY

Since 1989, ARKAY Engineering Sales, Inc. has been a pioneer in technology solutions, offering multi-cloud, data center infrastructure, data management, and cybersecurity tools for digital transformation. For over three decades, we've helped our clients achieve critical business goals by managing change, minimizing risk, and increasing productivity. Guided by visionary leadership, we prioritize open communication and teamwork, building lasting relationships based on trust and transparency. As a Veteran Founded, Woman Owned Business, our culture centers on always doing the right thing for our customers, aligning technology with their success. https://arkayinc.com/

