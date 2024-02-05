Binary Defense Appoints OJ Cherry as Chief Sales Officer

At a time of increased security risks for businesses, OJ will be central in helping customers solve their most significant security challenges. Post this

As a seasoned Sales Executive with 17 years of experience in cybersecurity, OJ has extensive knowledge of the industry and the needs of enterprise and mid-market customers. Prior to his role at Binary Defense, OJ served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales for a large security software company, where he was responsible for the US, Canada, and United Kingdom regions. During this time, he played a pivotal role in protecting thousands of customers and leading teams that solved complex security challenges. OJ's expertise spans Next-Gen Endpoint, MDR, and Cloud Security. His leadership has been instrumental in achieving outstanding results, including multiple top sales team awards and recognition as the #1 Global Sales Rep. OJ's commitment to understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by organizations in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape is evident in his track record of innovation and excellence.

"Binary Defense is a world-class security company with a distinct advantage in early threat detection and response and digital risk protection," said OJ. "I'm excited to join this very talented team and I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to drive greater growth and opportunity over the coming year."

Binary Defense has seen a steady increase in demand for its trusted MDR solution and digital risk protection services. Over the last year, the company has announced several partnerships with leading technology companies and solutions providers, and its MDR solution has received strong recognition by leading analyst firms. Among Binary Defense's recent distinctions, the company was named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report (for the fifth consecutive year); a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023.

For more information, visit www.binarydefense.com.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kris Melville, Binary Defense, 1 201.669.8982, [email protected], https://www.binarydefense.com/

SOURCE Binary Defense