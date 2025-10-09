Binary Defense Launches Enhanced Partner Program to Accelerate Partner Growth and Profitability

The new Binary Defense Shield Partner Program underscores the company's commitment to the channel by providing greater resources, clearer guidance, competitive margins, and expanded opportunities to drive revenue and profitability. Post this

Tiered program levels that reward growth and engagement with increased support and exclusive advantages as partners advance

Simplified service positioning with detailed descriptions for easier customer conversations

Expanded resources and incentives to help partners protect margins and boost revenue

Dedicated channel account managers and technical support to ensure partners have direct access to Binary Defense experts when needed

"Partners are at the heart of everything we do," said Dennis Hon, CEO of Binary Defense. "This updated program reflects our commitment to empowering partners with the tools, resources, and support they need to grow their business while delivering exceptional value to customers."

Moe Askar, SVP of Channel and Alliances, added, "Our goal with this program is simple: we want our partners to succeed. Customers want strong technology coupled with excellent services. This program empowers partners to wrap Binary Defense services around the technology stack they already know, giving customers confidence against the threats they're facing."

The launch follows Binary Defense's recent brand refresh, which included updated collateral, datasheets, and a redesigned partner portal. The Partner Program is accessible through the Partner Portal, giving partners a single hub for program guides, supporting documents, and up-to-date resources. Partners can review program tiers, benefits, and operational guidelines to ensure they are fully equipped to maximize the advantages of the program.

The portal also provides:

Real-time access to leads and joint pipeline tracking tools

A resource library with sales playbooks, vertical use cases, and more

Co-branding tools that allow partners to easily customize Binary Defense assets with their own logos and branding for customer-facing use

With these enhancements, Binary Defense is doubling down on its mission to make cybersecurity accessible, effective, and profitable for its partners.

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, trusted by hundreds of organizations to protect what matters most. Our team of SOC analysts, threat hunters, detection engineers, and threat researchers work around the clock to deliver proactive, risk-focused security outcomes. We bring the attacker's mindset to defense, helping clients detect threats earlier, respond faster, and continuously improve their security posture.

For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Emily Cadwallader, Binary Defense, 1 800-246-2792, [email protected], https://binarydefense.com/

SOURCE Binary Defense