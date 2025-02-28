Binary Defense Named a Strong Performer by Leading Independent Research Firm, Recognized for Its Attacker's Mindset Approach

Binary Defense differentiates itself from other providers via its deep understanding of how attackers operate to inform how it approaches detection, investigation, and response. Post this

Attacker's Mindset:

In Binary Defense's vendor profile, the report states:

"Binary Defense differentiates itself from other providers via its deep understanding of how attackers operate to inform how it approaches detection, investigation, and response. Binary Defense is a great choice for organizations of any size looking for a provider that uses the mindset of an attacker to inform how defenders should operate."

With managed deception capabilities, a patent-pending malware disruption feature, and expert-driven threat hunting, Binary Defense goes beyond traditional MDR, actively working to outmaneuver adversaries. The report notes: "its use of managed deception capabilities on its endpoint agent and a patent-pending feature for malware disruption showcase the provider's clear understanding of where defenders can gain an advantage."

Trusted by Clients for Rapid Response and Deep Expertise:

Binary Defense's customers emphasize responsiveness, adaptability, and early threat detection as key reasons they trust the company as their Managed Detection and Response partner. Unlike MDR providers that focus on automation alone, Binary Defense combines advanced analytics with human-driven intelligence, ensuring threats are rapidly identified, investigated, and mitigated.

"Cyber threats aren't static – they evolve every day. Defenders need an MDR partner that understands how attackers think and operate," said David Kennedy, Chief Hacking Officer of Binary Defense. "For us, this recognition from Forrester validates our approach of bringing a unique offensive security mindset to help organizations detect, disrupt, and respond faster. We're committed to continuing to innovate and ensuring our clients stay ahead of threats."

Industry Recognition:

Binary Defense's best-in-class MDR capabilities have been consistently acknowledged by industry analysts. The company has been included in multiple recent reports, including:

A Notable Provider in Forrester's The Managed Detection And Response Services Landscape, Q3 2024.

A Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response, which it has received for six consecutive years (2019-2024).

Binary Defense's MDR combines clients' existing security investments, advanced behavioral detection, threat intelligence, and deep threat hunting operations to deliver a highly tailored defense strategy. Built by offensive security experts, its approach ensures early detection and rapid containment, before threats escalate.

For more information, visit binarydefense.com/resources/white-papers/forrester-wave-2025/.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. Recognized by top analyst firms, the company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and award-winning technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business operations. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

