Binary Defense Named a Winner of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2024 Award and the 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

"We are honored to receive these awards, which reflect our ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture," said Bob Meindl, Chief Executive Officer of Binary Defense. "These recognitions are especially meaningful because they come directly from the feedback of our dedicated employees, who are the cornerstone of our success. At Binary Defense, we strive to create an environment where every team member feels respected, supported and empowered to achieve their best. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue investing in our people and their professional growth."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Binary Defense builds a great workplace culture are available on TopWorkplaces.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.(TM)

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

