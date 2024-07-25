Binary Defense Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100 List

Binary Defense helps any sized organization leverage enterprise technology and processes to defend their business Post this

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Binary Defense was selected to the 2024 MES Midmarket 100 for its analyst-recognized MDR solution which provides critical advantages to midmarket businesses, including advanced detection strategy, vast threat intelligence library, robust counterintelligence, threat hunting operations, collective defense and highly tailored solutions based on customers' individual security needs. Unlike most providers, which think like defenders, Binary Defense uses the attacker's perspective to guide its security strategy, providing customers with cutting-edge early detection capabilities. The company's services also include Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response and Incident Response.

"The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry's key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment."

"We are honored to be named to the MES Computing Midmarket 100 by The Channel Company," said OJ Cherry, Chief Sales Officer of Binary Defense. "Midmarket organizations face the same threats as Fortune 100 companies. Binary Defense helps any sized organization leverage enterprise technology and processes to defend their business. This recognition underscores our deep commitment to this sector, providing advanced and robust security solutions that empower businesses to thrive and grow."

The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Samara Lynn

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Binary Defense Contact:

Jonna Melinauskas

Binary Defense

415-308-9287

[email protected]

SOURCE Binary Defense