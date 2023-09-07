Binary Defense Partners with Aurora to Deliver Cutting-Edge MDR Services to Critical US Markets

The strategic partnership will deliver best-of-breed cybersecurity solutions to Aurora's customer base, including Binary Defense's award-winning MDR and EDR solutions. Tweet this

"We are delighted to join forces with Aurora to deliver proactive cybersecurity solutions to several critical markets," said Bob Meindl, CEO at Binary Defense. "Their deep expertise in the IT industry and wide-reaching customer base makes them an ideal partner to expand the reach of our industry-leading cybersecurity MDR services. Together, we will empower businesses to defend against the ever-evolving threat landscape and protect their sensitive data and digital assets."

"Binary Defense is a leader in managed detection and response, both in terms of capabilities and in terms of the impressive level of trust that they inspire in their clients," said Philip de Souza, President of Aurora. "We're excited to announce this partnership, which will deliver razor-sharp MDR for our mutual customers."

Unlike most MDR providers, which think like defenders, Binary Defense uses the attacker's perspective to guide its security strategy, providing customers with cutting-edge early detection and deep investigation and analysis capabilities. The company's SOC analysts, threat hunters and counterintelligence teams are highly experienced cybersecurity leaders, with Fortune 500 and government backgrounds, and over 100 years of combined cybersecurity experience.

Binary Defense's MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report; a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a Managed Detection and Response service provider and software developer with a Managed Open XDR model covering endpoint, network, cloud, and other log sources to supply high-fidelity threat detections. When paired with its advanced Threat Hunting, Counterintelligence, and Digital Risk Protection, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise defense portfolio. Binary Defense demonstrates conclusive proof of superior capabilities in detecting intruder activity and this rapid detection combined with expert analysis and response decreases cyber risk for businesses.

ABOUT AURORA

Aurora is revolutionizing the Cybersecurity approach with products and services that proactively prevent, secure and manage advanced threats and malware. Our technology offerings and portfolio of services protect hundreds of enterprise clients worldwide including Fortune 1000 organizations, local government and federal institutions. https://aurorait.com

