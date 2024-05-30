Binary Defense Partners with EVOTEK to Deliver Advanced MDR Services Against Ransomware and Other Threats

At a time when ransomware and other cyber threats are surging across all major industries, the new partnership delivers more robust capabilities to protect medium and large-sized enterprises. Post this

"We are delighted to partner with our customers to solve their most difficult security problems," said Cesar Enciso, CEO of EVOTEK. "We work with best-of-breed technology partners to help our customers and we are happy to have an opportunity to work with Binary Defense."

"Ransomware is increasing exponentially and these attacks can have a devastating impact on a business' bottom line," said Bob Meindl, CEO of Binary Defense. "Every hour matters when it comes to cybersecurity. Companies that can't detect and thwart these attacks in their early stages will face millions in lost revenue, recovery costs and liability. Advanced MDR services are critical to mitigating this threat and we look forward to working with EVOTEK to deliver this essential service to more U.S. companies."

Binary Defense's advanced MDR solution is led by its unique Open XDR strategy which provides a unified approach and end-to-end visibility and protection across the entire organization, from endpoints to network, cloud, identity and more. Unlike most MDR providers, which think like defenders, Binary Defense uses the attacker's perspective to guide its security strategy, providing clients with cutting-edge early detection and deep investigation and analysis capabilities. Binary Defense recently expanded its MDR capabilities with a new Analysis on Demand (AOD) offering.

Binary Defense's MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report; a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023.

With offerings across an integrated set of technical domains, spanning advisory services, architecture, engineering and strategic sourcing, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact.

Visit www.binarydefense.com and www.evotek.com to learn more.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including Platforms, Security, and Networks, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to architecture and engineering, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023. In addition, for eight consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies".

Media Contact:

Binary Defense

Emily Cadwallader

800.246.2792

[email protected]

Partner Contact:

EVOTEK

Erin Sabet

858.362.5083

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Cadwallader, Binary Defense, 1 800.246.2792, [email protected], www.binarydefense.com

SOURCE Binary Defense