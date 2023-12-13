Binary Defense Partners with Trusted Tech Team to Fortify Businesses with Cutting-Edge MDR Services

Under the partnership, companies can integrate Binary Defense's award-winning MDR solution with their third-party security stacks, ranging from cloud to email and endpoint security. Post this

"Our relationship with Binary Defense is a testament to our commitment to provide our clients with the most comprehensive and cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions," said Julian Hamood, President at Trusted Tech Team. "Binary Defense's versatile solution is capable of seamlessly integrating with various third-party stacks, which complements our existing portfolio perfectly. This partnership enables us to significantly enhance the diversity and coverage of our cybersecurity offerings. Together, we look forward to helping our clients navigate the evolving threat landscape and safeguard their IT environments with confidence."

"We look forward to working with Trusted Tech Team to provide clients with the industry's highest level of protection through our human-driven, technology-enabled approach," said Bob Meindl, CEO of Binary Defense. "As ransomware and other threats become more sophisticated, it's critical for businesses to have state-of-the-art detection and response capabilities unified with their existing security solutions. Trusted Tech Team has a strong reputation for providing clients with leading solutions, and we are excited to join forces with them to help protect U.S. companies."

Binary Defense's advanced MDR solution is led by its unique Open XDR strategy which provides a unified approach and end-to-end visibility and protection across the entire organization, from endpoints to network, cloud, identity and more. Unlike most MDR providers, which think like defenders, Binary Defense uses the attacker's perspective to guide its security strategy, providing clients with cutting-edge early detection and deep investigation and analysis capabilities. Binary Defense recently expanded its MDR capabilities with a new Analysis on Demand (AOD) offering.

Binary Defense's MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report; a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023.

Binary Defense is a Managed Detection and Response service provider and software developer with a Managed Open XDR model covering endpoint, network, cloud, and other log sources to supply high-fidelity threat detections. When paired with its advanced Threat Hunting, Counterintelligence, and Digital Risk Protection services, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise defense portfolio. Binary Defense demonstrates conclusive proof of superior capabilities in detecting intruder activity and this rapid detection combined with expert analysis and response decreases cyber risk for businesses.

Trusted Tech Team is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Cloud services, Microsoft perpetual licensing, and Professional Services for medium and enterprise-sized businesses. They're recognized for the absolute lowest prices in the market, effective licensing optimizations, and tackling the most complex M365 and Azure challenges. Their robust team of in-house, U.S.-based Microsoft architects and engineers are certified in all Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. Prioritizing a people-centric mission, Trusted Tech Team has transformed the software licensing experience, giving IT professionals complete confidence in the success of their business.

