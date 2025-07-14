Binary Defense Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 MES Midmarket 100 List

Binary Defense has been named to the 2025 MES Midmarket 100 list for the second year in a row, recognized for its innovative MDR solutions and commitment to protecting midmarket organizations against cyber threats.
CLEVELAND, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, trusted Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and enterprise defense provider, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted Binary Defense on its 2025 MES Midmarket 100 list. This marks the second consecutive year the company has been recognized for its leadership and innovation in serving the midmarket.
The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.
MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.
Binary Defense has been named to the 2025 MES Midmarket 100 in recognition of its industry-leading MDR solution, which delivers critical advantages to midmarket organizations facing today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. By adopting the attacker's perspective, Binary Defense helps businesses identify threats earlier and respond faster – going beyond traditional defense strategies. Its platform combines advanced detection capabilities, a continuously updated threat intelligence library, expert-led threat hunting, and strong counterintelligence operations. Binary Defense customizes its approach to fit each organization's unique environment and risk profile. This approach has also earned the company recognition in multiple industry reports, as well as strategic partnerships with leading cybersecurity providers. Additional services – including Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Analysis on Demand – ensure comprehensive coverage that empowers businesses to stay secure, resilient, and focused on growth.
"The Midmarket 100 showcases the technology vendors that truly understand and actively support the unique needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "These vendors are dedicated partners who empower midmarket organizations to hurdle their toughest IT challenges so they can innovate and achieve their growth goals. We can't wait to see how these companies continue to evolve to help the midmarket thrive."
"Midmarket companies deal with the same cybersecurity problems as Fortune companies, but with fewer people and less money to solve them," said OJ Cherry, Chief Revenue Officer at Binary Defense. "That's where Binary Defense comes in. We deliver scalable security solutions through world-class MDR and expert support that meet them where they are, helping close the resource gap with the experience and capabilities they need."
The 2025 MES Computing Midmarket 100 online coverage begins July 14 at www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.
About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is a trusted leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), helping organizations across industries stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Our team of SOC analysts, threat hunters, detection engineers, and researchers works around the clock to deliver outcomes that matter: earlier threat detection, faster response, and stronger long-term security. We take an attacker's mindset to defense, combining deep expertise with proactive tradecraft to protect what matters most.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
