Binary Defense Selected as 2024 SC Awards Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology

"The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership," said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. "These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today's complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community."

This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity.

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a finalist for the 2024 SC Award in the Best Threat Detection Technology category," David Kennedy, Co-Founder and Chief Hacking Officer of Binary Defense. "This recognition reflects our testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to safeguard their operations. As the threat landscape continues to grow more complex, Binary Defense remains steadfast in delivering cutting-edge solutions that keep our clients safe and resilient. We are proud to be acknowledged among the top innovators in the cybersecurity space, and this motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in threat detection."

Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of Binary Defense, including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media. Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

Media Contact

Jonna Melinauskas, Binary Defense, 1 800-246-2792, [email protected], https://www.binarydefense.com/

