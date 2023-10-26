Binary Defense Teams Up with Ark Technology Consultants to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions to Commercial and Education Clients

One key focus of the partnership is the implementation, tuning, and monitoring of Microsoft security solutions and other technologies to provide clients with robust protection against cyber attacks. Post this

One key focus of the partnership is the implementation, tuning, and monitoring of Microsoft security solutions and other technologies to provide clients with robust protection against cyber attacks. Binary Defense and Ark share a deep understanding of Microsoft's marketplace, and this synergy will enable them to create tailored solutions that address the specific cybersecurity needs of their clients.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Binary Defense, which will enhance Ark's clients' access to managed security services," said Walter J. Cook II, CEO and Founder of Ark Technology Companies, Inc. "We firmly believe that Binary Defense's solutions and seamless integration with Microsoft provide an excellent framework for commercial and SLED organizations to bolster their defenses against cyber threats."

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Ark, a collaboration that signifies our commitment to staying ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity," said Bob Meindl, CEO of Binary Defense. "With our combined strengths we're not just safeguarding our clients; we're empowering them. Together, we'll harness the power of our partnership to defend against next-generation cyber threats, ensuring that our clients remain secure in an increasingly digital world."

Binary Defense's MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report; a Notable Vendor in Forrester's The Managed Detection and Response Landscape, Q1 2023 report; and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q2 2023.

For more information, visit www.binarydefense.com.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a Managed Detection and Response service provider and software developer with a Managed Open XDR model covering endpoint, network, cloud, and other log sources to supply high-fidelity threat detections. When paired with its advanced Threat Hunting, Counterintelligence, and Digital Risk Protection services, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise defense portfolio. Binary Defense demonstrates conclusive proof of superior capabilities in detecting intruder activity and this rapid detection combined with expert analysis and response decreases cyber risk for businesses.

ABOUT ARK

Ark Technology Consultants was founded in late 2021 with the goal of building a cloud-based IT services firm that is both people-centered and client-driven. From its inception with the acquisition of DCi Technology Solutions and VerisVisalign, Ark has been committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and to cultivating strong relationships with clients and technology partners. With specialties in Microsoft implementation, staff augmentation, IT service management and process improvement, and our own on-site service desk and technology center, Ark provides impeccable service that surpasses client expectations. For more information, please visit www.arktci.com.

Media Contact

Emily Cadwallader, Binary Defense, 1 800-246-2792, [email protected], https://www.binarydefense.com/

SOURCE Binary Defense