Binary Defense Unveils New Portal for a Unified Managed Detection and Response Experience

"With the Binary Defense Platform, we are not just offering a tool – we are providing a robust, customer-focused solution that empowers security analysts to excel in their roles," said Jason Vest, Chief Technology Officer at Binary Defense. "The platform provides a unified dashboard to enable security teams to collaborate across investigations and manage cross-functional workflows to better manage risk and prioritize response. This platform was built by analysts, for analysts, ensuring that it meets the practical needs of modern defenders. It's about giving control back to our clients and ensuring that they have clarity, not just data."

Key features of the Binary Defense Platform include:

Enhanced Investigation Visibility: Users gain detailed contextual information on active threats and SOC investigations, which simplifies decision-making and strategic response.

Tool Agnostic: The platform works with any existing security tools, ensuring flexibility and ease of integration regardless of the vendor.

Customer-Focused: Unlike other platforms, Binary Defense ensures that customers retain full ownership of their data, even if they choose to discontinue the service. This guarantees that customers never lose access to their data, custom detections and context-rich investigations.

The launch of this platform aligns with Binary Defense's Open XDR strategy, which aims to extend detection and response capabilities across all data sources, without tying customers to specific vendors or technologies.

The new platform is now available to all MDR customers (including those using Binary Defense's BDVision™), regardless of their tech stack. Set to expand soon, the platform will enable customers not only to explore and manage alerts from across their MDR service but also to create customizable, shareable dashboards for deeper data analysis. Upcoming updates will also introduce a suite of additional services and features, such as Threat Hunting, Threat Intel On Demand, Digital Risk Protection (DRP), Phishing Response and Analysis on Demand/Incident Response (AoD/IR).

Organizations interested in the Binary Defense Platform can request a demo and see firsthand how it transforms the complexity of managing multiple security tools into a streamlined and efficient cybersecurity operation.

For more information or to see a live demo, meet us at RSAC 2024 (Booth 4608).

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

