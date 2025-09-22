Binary Defense's Abbey Valentine-Milko Named a Finalist for CRN's 2025 Women of the Year Awards

This honor recognizes Abbey's commitment to channel innovation and excellence through initiatives that have helped partners accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and achieve record-breaking results. Post this

This is the third annual CRN Women of the Year Awards, which spotlight extraordinary women, companies, and allies who demonstrate dedication to advancing the IT industry through their leadership and initiatives each day. The winners of the Women of the Year Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala on December 9, 2025 in New York City.

Binary Defense empowers its partners with cybersecurity solutions, expert threat intelligence, and 24/7 support to help them protect customers, grow revenue, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Through its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform, Binary Defense combines relentless threat hunting and actionable intelligence to keep organizations secure. But the real edge comes from its channel-first approach: Binary Defense teams up with partners to create high-impact security programs that drive growth, protect shared customers, and crush risk before it becomes a problem. Together with its partners, Binary Defense is redefining what it means to stay secure in a world that never slows down.

"It's an honor to celebrate the finalists of the CRN Women of the Year Awards, whose exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication are driving meaningful change throughout the IT Channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "These remarkable finalists inspire the channel ecosystem with their bold vision, leadership, and commitment to building a more inclusive and innovative tech landscape. We commend their contributions and eagerly anticipate the lasting impact they will make in shaping the future of our industry."

"Our partners consistently benefit from Abbey's creativity, dedication, and ability to turn challenges into opportunities," said Moe Askar, Senior Vice President of Channel and Alliances at Binary Defense. "Being named a finalist for CRN's 2025 Women of the Year Awards in the Hidden Gem of the Year category is a well-deserved recognition of her behind-the-scenes impact and her passion for ensuring partner success."

