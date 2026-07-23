BinBase Enhances 2026 USA BIN Intelligence for Durbin Compliance, Debit Network Routing, and Level 2/3 Interchange Savings

BinBase updates its US payment dataset with advanced Durbin Regulation flags, ATM/Debit network routing indicators, and Level 2/3 commercial card markers to help merchants significantly reduce processing fees.
MIAMI, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BinBase, a leading provider of card issuing and payment analytics data, has announced major US-focused updates to its 2026 BIN Database. Designed specifically for payment facilitators (PayFacs), US acquiring banks, and enterprise e-commerce merchants, the updated dataset targets one of the largest operational costs in payment processing: transaction interchange fees.
Processing credit and debit cards in the United States requires navigating complex regulatory framework and network rules. A critical element is the Durbin Amendment, which caps interchange fees on debit cards issued by regulated US banks (institutions with $10 billion or more in assets). Without precise, updated BIN-level data, payment gateways frequently misidentify unregulated cards, leading to suboptimal routing and higher processing fees.
The updated BinBase dataset addresses this challenge by providing dedicated attributes for US processing optimization:
- Durbin Regulation Identification: Instant Y/N status markers allowing payment gateways to dynamically detect US regulated debit cards and apply appropriate cost structures.
- US Debit & ATM Network Routing: Granular routing indicators for major US PIN-debit and PINless networks, including STAR, NYCE, Pulse, and Accel, empowering payment routing engines to choose the most cost-effective path.
- Commercial Data Eligibility (Level 2 / Level 3): Precise identification of corporate, business, and purchasing cards eligible for Level 2/3 line-item processing, helping B2B merchants lower interchange rates on corporate transactions.
- Personal vs. Commercial Usage Classification: Clear distinction between consumer and corporate card ranges to prevent fee misclassification at checkout.
"In the competitive US payment ecosystem, a fraction of a percent in interchange savings translates to millions of dollars annually for high-volume merchants," said a spokesperson for Damiko Inc. "By combining Durbin status with US debit network data and extended 8-to-11-digit precision, BinBase provides payment engineers with the exact surgical data needed to build smart, cost-optimizing routing engines."
To evaluate the US-specific data attributes and test integration compatibility, developers can inspect the schema and download the free 2026 sample dataset on GitHub.
For complete commercial licensing, custom data exports, and enterprise integration details, visit BinBase at https://binbase.com.
About Damiko Inc
Damiko Inc is a US-based fintech data provider specializing in card issuer analytics, payment routing data, and global BIN database solutions. Operating through its flagship product, BinBase.com, the company supplies high-precision transaction intelligence to help merchants and payment facilitators worldwide optimize approval rates and mitigate processing fees.
Media Contact
Fedor Lavrikoff, BinBase, 1 7866133333, [email protected], www.binbase.com
SOURCE BinBase
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