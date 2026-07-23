BinBase Enhances 2026 USA BIN Intelligence for Durbin Compliance, Debit Network Routing, and Level 2/3 Interchange Savings

In the competitive US payment ecosystem, a fraction of a percent in interchange savings translates to millions of dollars for merchants. BinBase provides the exact data needed for dynamic cost-optimizing routing. Post this

The updated BinBase dataset addresses this challenge by providing dedicated attributes for US processing optimization:

Durbin Regulation Identification: Instant Y/N status markers allowing payment gateways to dynamically detect US regulated debit cards and apply appropriate cost structures.

US Debit & ATM Network Routing: Granular routing indicators for major US PIN-debit and PINless networks, including STAR, NYCE, Pulse, and Accel, empowering payment routing engines to choose the most cost-effective path.

Commercial Data Eligibility (Level 2 / Level 3): Precise identification of corporate, business, and purchasing cards eligible for Level 2/3 line-item processing, helping B2B merchants lower interchange rates on corporate transactions.

Personal vs. Commercial Usage Classification: Clear distinction between consumer and corporate card ranges to prevent fee misclassification at checkout.

"In the competitive US payment ecosystem, a fraction of a percent in interchange savings translates to millions of dollars annually for high-volume merchants," said a spokesperson for Damiko Inc. "By combining Durbin status with US debit network data and extended 8-to-11-digit precision, BinBase provides payment engineers with the exact surgical data needed to build smart, cost-optimizing routing engines."

To evaluate the US-specific data attributes and test integration compatibility, developers can inspect the schema and download the free 2026 sample dataset on GitHub.

For complete commercial licensing, custom data exports, and enterprise integration details, visit BinBase at https://binbase.com.

About Damiko Inc

Damiko Inc is a US-based fintech data provider specializing in card issuer analytics, payment routing data, and global BIN database solutions. Operating through its flagship product, BinBase.com, the company supplies high-precision transaction intelligence to help merchants and payment facilitators worldwide optimize approval rates and mitigate processing fees.

Media Contact

Fedor Lavrikoff, BinBase, 1 7866133333, [email protected], www.binbase.com

SOURCE BinBase