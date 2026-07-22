BinBase Launches 2026 BIN Database Featuring 6-11 Digit Waterfall Lookup for High-Precision Payment Routing

Relying solely on 6-digit BINs in 2026 means misclassifying card products and losing money on interchange fees. Our 2026 release provides the surgical precision developers need for cost-effective payment routing. Post this

To ensure 100% routing and verification accuracy, the Waterfall method executes a descending search sequence: checking 11-digit BIN ranges down through 10, 9, 8, 7, and 6 digits until an exact match is resolved.

Key technical specifications of the 2026 BinBase release include:

Over 3.2 Million Card Ranges: Full global coverage including Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, UnionPay, JCB, and regional networks.

Extended Precision: Over 88% of the dataset consists of high-precision ranges (8–11 digits) to accurately isolate sub-brands, currencies, and card tiers.

29 Granular Attributes: Beyond core issuer data, the database features advanced parameters including Durbin Regulation status, US Debit/ATM network routing (STAR, NYCE), Fast Funds (Visa Direct / Mastercard MoneySend indicators), commercial Level 2/Level 3 data, and digital wallet token ranges (Apple Pay / Google Pay).

"Modern payment processing requires surgical precision," said a spokesperson for Damiko Inc. "Relying solely on 6-digit BINs in 2026 means misclassifying card products and losing money on interchange fees. Our 2026 release provides the underlying intelligence developers need to build resilient, cost-effective payment infrastructure."

Developers and payment teams can evaluate the full 29-field database schema, review integration examples, and download a free 2026 sample dataset on the official GitHub repository.

To learn more about full commercial licensing options, instant CSV downloads, and custom API delivery, visit BinBase.

About Damiko Inc

Damiko Inc is a US-based fintech data provider specializing in card issuer analytics, payment routing data, and global BIN database solutions. Operating through its flagship product, BinBase.com, the company supplies high-precision transaction intelligence to help merchants and payment facilitators worldwide optimize approval rates and mitigate fraud.

Media Contact

Fedor Lavrikoff, BinBase, 1 +17866133333, [email protected], htttps://www.binbase.com

SOURCE BinBase