BinBase Launches 2026 BIN Database Featuring 6-11 Digit Waterfall Lookup for High-Precision Payment Routing

BinBase introduces its upgraded 2026 BIN Database, offering 3.2M+ card ranges, 29 granular data attributes, and extended 8-11 digit accuracy to eliminate false-positives and optimize routing for global fintechs.
MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BinBase, a provider of payment intelligence and card issuing data, has announced the official release of its updated 2026 BIN Database. Engineered for payment gateways, acquiring banks, fraud prevention platforms, and e-commerce platforms, the updated dataset solves critical routing inaccuracies caused by the industry-wide shift from legacy 6-digit BINs to extended 8-to-11-digit card ranges.
Since ISO/IEC 7812 expanded the standard Bank Identification Number (BIN) length to 8 digits, traditional 6-digit lookup tables have struggled to correctly identify modern card profiles. This leads to false positives, misidentified interchange fees, and failed transactions. BinBase addresses this challenge by introducing a multi-tiered database structure supporting up to 11-digit precision, alongside a recommended "Waterfall Lookup Algorithm."
To ensure 100% routing and verification accuracy, the Waterfall method executes a descending search sequence: checking 11-digit BIN ranges down through 10, 9, 8, 7, and 6 digits until an exact match is resolved.
Key technical specifications of the 2026 BinBase release include:
- Over 3.2 Million Card Ranges: Full global coverage including Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, UnionPay, JCB, and regional networks.
- Extended Precision: Over 88% of the dataset consists of high-precision ranges (8–11 digits) to accurately isolate sub-brands, currencies, and card tiers.
- 29 Granular Attributes: Beyond core issuer data, the database features advanced parameters including Durbin Regulation status, US Debit/ATM network routing (STAR, NYCE), Fast Funds (Visa Direct / Mastercard MoneySend indicators), commercial Level 2/Level 3 data, and digital wallet token ranges (Apple Pay / Google Pay).
"Modern payment processing requires surgical precision," said a spokesperson for Damiko Inc. "Relying solely on 6-digit BINs in 2026 means misclassifying card products and losing money on interchange fees. Our 2026 release provides the underlying intelligence developers need to build resilient, cost-effective payment infrastructure."
Developers and payment teams can evaluate the full 29-field database schema, review integration examples, and download a free 2026 sample dataset on the official GitHub repository.
To learn more about full commercial licensing options, instant CSV downloads, and custom API delivery, visit BinBase.
About Damiko Inc
Damiko Inc is a US-based fintech data provider specializing in card issuer analytics, payment routing data, and global BIN database solutions. Operating through its flagship product, BinBase.com, the company supplies high-precision transaction intelligence to help merchants and payment facilitators worldwide optimize approval rates and mitigate fraud.
Media Contact
Fedor Lavrikoff, BinBase, 1 +17866133333, [email protected], htttps://www.binbase.com
SOURCE BinBase
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