BinBase Releases 2026 BIN Data Updates for Subscriptions, Digital Wallet Tokens, and Dynamic Currency Conversion

BinBase enhances its 2026 dataset with Apple/Google Pay token range identification, Direct Debit attributes, and default ISO currency codes to optimize recurring billing and reduce SaaS churn.

MIAMI, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BinBase, a global provider of payment intelligence and card issuing data, has announced the rollout of specialized subscription and digital wallet attributes within its updated 2026 BIN Database. Engineered for SaaS platforms, recurring billing engines, and cross-border digital merchants, the new dataset addresses silent transaction declines and involuntary churn in recurring revenue models.

As consumer payment preferences shift heavily toward mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, payment gateways frequently encounter Tokenized Device Account Numbers (DPANs) rather than traditional primary account numbers (PANs). Without updated token-range BIN mapping, recurring billing engines fail to recognize underlying issuer capabilities, leading to unexpected declines during subscription renewals.

The 2026 BinBase release resolves these recurring billing challenges through specific data attributes:

Tokenized Range Identification: Dedicated indicators for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Network Tokens, allowing subscription engines to maintain seamless recurring billing authorization paths.

Direct Debit & Pull-Funds Support (Pull Dom): Indicators for recurring debit eligibility, helping subscription platforms optimize automated bank-direct collections.

Default ISO Currency Mapping: Precise issuing country currency codes to eliminate friction during Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) and prevent cross-border fee surprises for subscribers.

Card Tier & Category Precision: Granular identification of premium, rewards, and corporate card ranges to help merchants customize retry logic and billing schedules based on cardholder profiles.

"Involuntary churn is the silent killer of subscription businesses," said a spokesperson for Damiko Inc. "When a recurring billing charge fails due to misidentified token ranges or currency conversion errors, merchants lose lifetime value. Our 2026 update provides software engineers with the data precision required to maximize subscription authorization rates and protect recurring revenue."

Software architects and billing platform developers can evaluate the complete 29-field schema and download a free 2026 sample dataset on GitHub.

To learn more about full commercial licensing options, API access, and bulk CSV database downloads, visit BinBase at https://binbase.com.

About Damiko Inc

Damiko Inc is a US-based fintech data provider specializing in card issuer analytics, payment routing data, and global BIN database solutions. Operating through its flagship product, BinBase.com, the company supplies high-precision transaction intelligence to help merchants and payment facilitators worldwide optimize approval rates and mitigate processing fees.

Media Contact

Fedor Lavrikoff, BinBase, 1 7866133334, [email protected], www.binbase.com

SOURCE BinBase