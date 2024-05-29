Bindable Partners with HoneyQuote to Enhance Home Insurance Options for Florida Residents

Our partnership with HoneyQuote ensures our Florida customers have access to competitive options for home insurance, and reflects our commitment to always exploring new ways to provide the most comprehensive selection of products for consumers. - Jean-Marie Lovett, president of Bindable Post this

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in Florida is $2,625, which is 37% more than the national average of $1,915. Due in part to this, 15-20% of Floridians have chosen to forgo home coverage altogether, posing a serious risk to their financial well-being.

"As participants in the insurance value chain, we have a duty to provide essential services that contribute to the financial security of all individuals, no matter who they are, where they live, or what market we're in," said Freddy Seikaly, CEO of HoneyQuote. "Together, Bindable and HoneyQuote are helping close the protection gap in Florida by providing consumers with the ability to easily compare and purchase home insurance policies, securing the protection they undeniably need at a price that works for them."

The benefits of the partnership between Bindable and HoneyQuote will also extend to Bindable's enterprise and Insurance-as-a-Service clients. Both can seamlessly enable access to rates from HoneyQuote within their respective insurance quoting environments, giving their own Florida customers an option to compare and purchase home insurance from more than 30 insurance companies all in one place and 100% online.

About Bindable

Bindable is a leading provider of insurance distribution technology that offers flexible, market-ready solutions to connect insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. Through its innovative platform – which includes its proprietary agent-facing customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine, Policy Crusher® – Bindable provides instant access to insurance products through a network of national carriers, enabling organizations of all sizes and across all industries to drive revenue and build brand loyalty through digital insurance offerings and curated choice programs.

Whether an organization already has an existing distribution model or is launching a new virtual agency, Bindable's comprehensive suite of support services and digital capabilities will streamline operations and improve customer engagement, ensuring the right products reach the right customers at the right time. To learn more about Bindable, visit www.bindable.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About HoneyQuote

HoneyQuote is a digital insurance agency powered by a proprietary search engine, enabling clients to compare and purchase insurance coverage in an online marketplace. With products spanning homeowners, condo, and flood insurance, HoneyQuote collaborates with the top insurance carriers, aiming to revolutionize insurance shopping in Florida and beyond. For more information, visit HoneyQuote.com.

Media Contact

Mary Clare Riordan, Bindable, 1 7817247258, [email protected], www.bindable.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Bindable