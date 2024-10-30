Bindable Unveils a Simplified Solution for Organizations Interested in Launching an Independent P&C Insurance Agency

"[There are] clear entrepreneurial opportunities for those with captive audiences to take advantage of a diversified business model and unlock new streams of recurring revenue. We believe we have the exact tools and expertise needed to help others do so." Bill Suneson, co-founder and CEO of Bindable Post this

Launching a personal lines virtual insurance agency through Bindable includes access to:

A brand-aligned digital insurance program that enables users to quickly begin selling insurance without the high upfront costs of a physical location or one-off technology investments,

Essential agency tools including a digital front-end marketplace, telephone system, and a license to Policy Crusher®, Bindable's customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine,

Competitive insurance products, including offerings from multiple auto and home insurance companies, as well as various digital options like renters, flood, pet, travel, RV, and umbrella insurance.

Additionally, organizations that require the expertise of Bindable's nationally-licensed team of agents until they are prepared to operationalize their own agency sales have the option to leverage the same award-winning white-label services trusted by hundreds of affinity programs.

According to Bindable's own data, building a new insurance agency can cost up to 2.3x more when done from scratch. Bindable's ready-made virtual agency solution allows for the rapid launch of an expertly-guided insurance program, providing the essential infrastructure and tools for accelerated success. By partnering with Bindable, entities can bypass common barriers to starting a new P&C agency, and benefit from a flexible revenue source that drives customer acquisition, boosts retention, and creates a strong competitive advantage.

Those interested in learning more about Bindable's virtual agency offering should visit bindable.com/contact or reach out to [email protected].

About Bindable

Bindable is simplifying insurance distribution by developing configurable, connected, and customer-centric digital experiences that holistically support the needs of insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers.

Bindable's proprietary Insurance-as-a-Service platform features: expertly-designed branded marketplace templates; modern API-powered quoting experiences; complementary agency support services; and access to Policy Crusher®, its licensable customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine.

Whether enhancing an existing distribution model or launching a virtual agency, top tier carriers, brokers, and brands leverage Bindable's comprehensive digital tools and support services to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and maximize revenue potential through alternative channels.

To learn more, visit www.bindable.com and connect with Bindable on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Mary Clare Riordan, Bindable, 1 617-206-3241, [email protected], www.bindable.com

SOURCE Bindable