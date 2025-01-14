Bing Crosby's Palm Desert Golf Estate Is For Sale - Includes the Kennedy Suite named after JFK and Marilyn Monroe who spent a weekend there together

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Bing's success extended beyond music into film and television. The multi-talented artist was considered America's first multimedia star. He starred in over 70 films, including "Going My Way" (1944), for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor. His collaborations with Bob Hope in the Road to... series showcased his comedic talent. On television, he was a trailblazer, producing some of the first-ever taped broadcasts. Bing died of a heart attack in 1977 after playing a round of golf, his favorite pastime, with friends in Spain.

The superstar's former home is an elegant residence in Palm Desert's exclusive Ironwood Country Club. Consisting of a five-bedroom main house and three casitas on two-and-a-half landscaped acres, the stunning property has been listed for $13.5 million.

The home was extensively renovated in 2012, with an eye to preserving the timeless sophistication and attention to detail of the original construction, while adding modern conveniences like solar panels. The classic California design features exposed-beam ceilings, beautiful blonde tile floors, and an airy open-floor plan that connects the living and dining areas with the curated outdoor spaces. The spacious kitchen boasts marble countertops and a center island, while a separate bar with counter seating and wine storage provides a more intimate setting. Some bedrooms include patio access, while others feature marble-clad showers. Of particular interest is the 1,400-square-foot primary suite, which Crosby called "The Kennedy Suite" after JFK and Marilyn Monroe spent a weekend there together.

Decadent palms and lush lawns surround the compound, which includes a lighted tennis court and bocce ball court, a full-size pool, and lots of space to entertain, including a covered patio with a built-in fireplace. The Ironwood Country Club includes two 18-hole golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, and numerous activities ranging from art to cycling.

Palm Desert is a vibrant city within Southern California's Coachella Valley, known for its world-class golfing, top-notch resorts, plus excellent shopping and dining. It has long been popular with celebrities, with Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bing's old comedy partner Bob Hope just a few of the major celebrities who have owned homes in the area.

The listing is held by Susan Canavan and Deirdre Coit of Canavan Coit & Associates at Compass.

