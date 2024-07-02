Binkley & Barfield | DCCM Announces Youssef Laham, PE, as President

"[Youssef's] professionalism, technical savvy, & superb client management skills are second to none. Binkley & Barfield | DCCM will continue to grow and foster under the leadership of Youssef as our new President," said Binkley & Barfield | DCCM Past President Harold "JR" Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME. Post this

As President, Youssef will continue to lead Binkley & Barfield | DCCM toward new heights of success. With a proven track record of strategic thinking and a deep understanding of the industry, Youssef is uniquely positioned to guide the company through the next chapter of its journey.

"Working alongside Youssef has been an honor and privilege these past 5 years. His professionalism, technical savvy, and superb client management skills are second to none. Binkley & Barfield | DCCM will continue to grow and foster under the leadership of Youssef as our new President. These are indeed exciting times for our enterprise," said Binkley & Barfield | DCCM Past President Harold "JR" Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME.

Please join us in congratulating Youssef Laham, PE, on this well-deserved promotion. We are confident that Binkley & Barfield | DCCM will continue to thrive and achieve our collective goals under his leadership.

