Binkley & Barfield | DCCM Announces Youssef Laham, PE, as President

HOUSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binkley & Barfield | DCCM is pleased to announce the promotion of Youssef Laham, PE, to the role of President, effective July 1, 2024.
With his exceptional leadership and dedication, Youssef has demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the organization for 23 years. His valuable experience and client relationship building continue to elevate the company across the region. Youssef has spent his entire career at Binkley & Barfield | DCCM, starting as an Engineer-In-Training and working through the ranks to his new role.
As President, Youssef will continue to lead Binkley & Barfield | DCCM toward new heights of success. With a proven track record of strategic thinking and a deep understanding of the industry, Youssef is uniquely positioned to guide the company through the next chapter of its journey.
"Working alongside Youssef has been an honor and privilege these past 5 years. His professionalism, technical savvy, and superb client management skills are second to none. Binkley & Barfield | DCCM will continue to grow and foster under the leadership of Youssef as our new President. These are indeed exciting times for our enterprise," said Binkley & Barfield | DCCM Past President Harold "JR" Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME.
Please join us in congratulating Youssef Laham, PE, on this well-deserved promotion. We are confident that Binkley & Barfield | DCCM will continue to thrive and achieve our collective goals under his leadership.
