Binsera Corporation Introduces World's First Offline-Ready, ONC-Certified Cloud EHR With Integrated PACS and Advanced AI

Key Capabilities

Offline-Ready Cloud Infrastructure – Full clinical operations continue without internet access.

Built-In PACS Imaging – Native DICOMweb integration and viewer for radiology workflows.

AI-Powered Automation – Smart charting, claim scrubbing, CPT mapping, billing, and payment follow-ups.

Multi-Tenant Architecture – Supports hospitals, clinics, dental, and specialty practices within one affordable ecosystem.

HIPAA-Grade Security – Role-based access, audit logs, and encrypted S3-backed storage.

ONC Certification

Binsera EHR is ONC Certified Health IT (CHPL ID: 15.05.05.3225.BINS.01.00.0.250423). This certification confirms that the platform meets U.S. federal standards for security, interoperability, and patient safety, providing healthcare organizations with proven assurance of compliance and reliability.

Quote from Leadership

"Healthcare facilities need more than record-keeping—they need intelligent, reliable tools that work anytime, anywhere," said Mr. Narendran Kizhakkekalappurackel Sankaran, Founder & CEO of Binsera Corporation.

"With ONC certification, advanced AI, and built-in PACS, our platform ensures that providers can deliver safer, faster, and more efficient care—even when the internet goes down. This is my contribution to global science and technology: making enterprise-grade EHRs both accessible and affordable."

Why It Matters

The Binsera EHR unifies clinical modules (nursing, pharmacy, labs, MAR with barcode scanning), imaging workflows (X-ray, CT, MRI), and financial tools (billing, claims, eligibility, clearinghouse integration) into a single ONC-certified platform. Its offline-first cloud architecture ensures patient safety and operational continuity, even during connectivity disruptions—a challenge that cripples most cloud-only EHRs.

Binsera is already establishing operations in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., with pilot programs available for hospitals and nursing homes across North America.

About Binsera Corporation

Binsera Corporation is a multinational healthcare technology company pioneering the next generation of Electronic Health Records and medical imaging solutions. Its AI-powered, ONC-certified, offline-ready EHR platform provides healthcare organizations of all sizes with an affordable, secure, and unified solution for patient care, compliance, and financial management.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.binsera.com or contact [email protected] | +1 (832) 234-2164.

