Bintelli begins shipping the all-new Bintelli Nexus, the most fully loaded cart in the industry

Boasting more standard options and accessories than any other cart in the industry, it's easy to see why the Nexus has been the most anticipated LSV premiere of 2024.

Available in four models – standard and lifted heights – and debuting a new-to-Bintelli four-passenger forward-facing model, the Nexus comes in the most available seating configurations in Bintelli's lineup. Standard features include a 13" high-resolution infotainment center and an industry-leading 10-speaker sound system including speakers built into the roof liner with cooling fans, dome lighting, and ambient LED roof lighting. The infotainment center allows for user-controlled color-changing LED lights within the roofline, while the dashboard includes locking storage, front speakers, and cup holders. Additionally, the 72v power system provides a longer range and increased power alongside the standard lithium battery pack. Quality of life enhancements throughout the vehicle show attention to detail and carefully thought out improvements, including two different locking storage compartments, an integrated beach chair holder, a sport steering wheel, larger high back seats, and even improved seating and foot pedal ergonomics to ensure that drivers of all sizes have the most comfortable experience of any Bintelli cart they've driven!

"This two-year project was well worth the wait! To see the final product is a dream come true for Bintelli and its dealer family. Not only does the Nexus have the most standard features of any cart in the industry, but it also provides our dealers with sustainable profit margins so their businesses can thrive in this very competitive market. I am so proud of our entire team for staying committed to releasing what is now the shining light of our industry. For those who are looking to stand out and make a statement, there is no substitute for the Bintelli Nexus," said Justin Jackrel, President of Bintelli.

"Being able to share the pre-production Nexus this January at the PGA show was an important step for the Nexus program. Internally, we knew during development we had an incredible product on our hands. We're never satisfied in improving our offerings and utilizing the feedback we received from our dealerships at the show helped ensure the final production model exceeded what all of us had originally envisioned. I'm humbled by our long history of working alongside the best dealerships in the industry to offer the products their customers want. With the Nexus now arriving at dealerships across the country, we couldn't be more thankful for everyone who helped make this happen. " Jason Perske, VP of Bintelli.

Since its debut in January, Bintelli has received hundreds of applications from dealers who wish to exclusively carry the Nexus in their city. As of the publication of this article, shipments are rolling out to dealers daily with Bintelli's production capacity increasing each week. Bintelli has just opened up its June and July production allotments and dealers are encouraged to reserve inventory as the demand for the new Nexus continues to grow.

Now in its 24th year in business, Bintelli's forecasts predict continued strong growth amongst its dealer network. The recently upgraded Bintelli Beyond has been a huge hit within the dealer network and now the Bintelli Nexus rounds out the line-up with an even more fully loaded cart. All Bintelli dealerships receive a dedicated account management team, access to Bintelli's resource-rich dealer portal, free lead generation, and exclusive territories. Dealerships interested in joining the Bintelli Family can find more information at https://www.bintelli.com/golf-carts/become-a-dealer/.

Bintelli is an established and quickly growing five-time Inc. 5000 company that specializes in the electric vehicle field. In business for twenty-four years, Bintelli's headquarters is located in Charleston, South Carolina, and has production facilities in South Carolina and Indiana. Bintelli's best-selling product line, the Bintelli Beyond, is widely regarded in the USA as the best-valued golf cart line in the industry. Featuring an all-aluminum frame, the Beyond makes for a perfect fit in tropical climates. The Beyond comes fully loaded with features including DOT 3-point seat belts, AS-1 safety glass windshield, 14" wheels, unique keys, an on-board smart charger, a sound system, a backup camera, two-tone premium seats, an extended roof, and a powerful 5KW AC motor capable of top speeds up to 25mph. The Bintelli Nexus allows dealers to focus on what they do best – selling! No product builder or accessorizing is necessary as the Nexus is loaded standard with more features than any cart in the industry and at a price that is well below anything comparable. More information on their industry-leading golf carts can be found at Bintelli.com.

