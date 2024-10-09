Bio-Techne Announces "The Simple Way to Advance Protein Research" Virtual Event Series

Bio-Techne 2024 Virtual Event Series provides a captivating analysis of progressive findings, novel methods, and crucial mechanisms in protein analysis research. Post this

The upcoming webinar will introduce the newest member of the Simple Western™ family—the Leo™ System, a revolutionary platform poised to transform western blots into robust, quantitative bioanalytical methods. this session will highlight how the Leo System is making significant advancements in protein expression analysis.

Webinar Highlights:

An overview of Simple Western Technology and its application in modern bioanalytical testing.

How Leo enhances speed and accuracy in multi-sample analysis.

The transformation of western blots into quantitative measures that reduce errors and variability, providing analytical-grade quantification.

Speaker:

Chris Heger , PhD, Director, Applications Science, Bio-Techne. See the full abstract here.

For more information about the event and to register for free, click here.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Labroots

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, & primary source for scientific trending news & premier educational virtual events & webinars & more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks & communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration & learning. Offering more than articles & webcasts that go beyond the mundane & explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars & virtual events.

