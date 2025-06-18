Biocellis and General Inception announce equity partnership and strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur.

I'm thrilled to build a unique diagnostic platform with the support of the Institut Pasteur and General Inception. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey — one that will bring meaningful value to both patients and researchers." says Vincent Poher, co-founder and CEO of Biocellis. Post this

Building on ten years of research and development at the Institut Pasteur, Inserm and CNRS, Biocellis now exploits the ultimate platform to perform instant immunoassays, achieving unprecedented performance in point-of-care diagnostic, with 10x–100x greater sensitivity than existing methods, delivering clinical results in 15 to 60 seconds with minimal sample preparation.

LuLISA technology platform is a cost-effective solution that supports high-throughput testing, allowing for large-scale screening applications. It was selected as the reference method by the French Government during the COVID-19 pandemic, for nation-wide serology monitoring. Over one million tests have been conducted since 2020. The Diagnostic Test Innovation and Development core facility at the Institut Pasteur has declined the LuLISA technology for different scales of application from high throughput to instant diagnostic, making this technology quite strategic from laboratory to point-of-care setting, also when rapid deployment is critical for pandemic response and military use.

Establishing an industrial group built on robust human and technical synergies, with active support from General Inception.

General Inception and Biocellis initiated collaboration in early 2024, focusing on prioritizing development plan and engaging on the preparation of commercial applications. General Inception is providing not only financing but also human resources with senior experience within the biopharma and diagnostic industry, located on both sides of the Atlantic. François Valencony has recently joined the board of directors of Biocellis.

This equity partnership also includes the acquisition of Synthelis, commercializing innovative life science tools and services to the biopharma industry. Synthelis already serves multiple clients and business partners with rapid protein expression solutions, bioluminescence kits and AI-enabled expression platform to accelerate protein and drug discovery. As part of Biocellis group, Synthelis will benefit from significant synergies and resources to further expand internationally.

