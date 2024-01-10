BioChain® Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Biotechnology

BioChain's 30-year journey is a testament to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and the collaborative spirit that drives our industry forward. We look forward to continuing our legacy of innovation and quality for many years to come. Post this

"Innovation and quality are always the cornerstones of our journey," says Grace T. Serri, CEO at BioChain Institute Inc. "We are immensely proud of the role we have played in advancing the fields of life science and drug discovery. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services."

Over the past three decades, BioChain has continuously set the standard for quality in biotechnology. The company's commitment to excellence is evidenced by its fully consented biospecimen collections, obtained under IRB approval, and operations certified under ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. BioChain's extensive range of products, including DNA, RNA, protein lysates, tissue sections, and arrays, are utilized across various technology platforms such as NGS, PCR & qPCR.

BioChain's agility and extensive reach in the industry have enabled it to stay competitive and relevant, adapting to the evolving needs of the biotechnology sector. The company has developed a series of optimized kits and reagents and introduced an automated sample extraction instrument, demonstrating its innovative capabilities.

In addition to its product offerings, BioChain provides custom services tailored to the specific needs of its customers, including biological sample collection, sample extraction, quality control references, and critical assays and components.

"BioChain's 30-year journey is a testament to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and the collaborative spirit that drives our industry forward," adds Serri. "We look forward to continuing our legacy of innovation and quality for many years to come."

As BioChain looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of improving patient outcomes and revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered. The company continues to foster strong partnerships with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations worldwide.

For more information about BioChain Institute Inc. and its offerings, please visit BioChain's website.

Media Kit and photos available upon request.

About BioChain®

BioChain, a global leader in biological sample analysis, is a biotechnology company based in Newark, California. BioChain has provided the highest-quality biospecimens, biological research tools, and services since 1994. BioChain offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including a diverse collection of ethically sourced biospecimens, advanced molecular diagnostic technologies, and innovative solutions for research and development. BioChain is the only provider of all significant spatial biology platforms, showcasing its commitment as the spatial biology service provider of choice. Committed to excellence, BioChain's ISO-certified facilities ensure the reliability and integrity of its offerings, making it a trusted partner for scientists, researchers, and clinicians worldwide in their pursuit of breakthrough discoveries and improved healthcare solutions. To learn more about BioChain, visit www.biochain.com

Media Contact

Allyson M Markey, BioChain, 1 7604434557, [email protected], https://www.biochain.com/

SOURCE BioChain