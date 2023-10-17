BioChain Expands Spatial Biology Capabilities with the 10x Genomics Xenium Analyzer

"The Xenium Analyzer aligns perfectly with BioChain's mission to provide scientists with innovative tools that advance scientific and drug discovery. We believe this service will power our clients' breakthrough opportunities." Tweet this

The Xenium Analyzer is a state-of-the-art solution offering subcellular profiling of RNA targets alongside multiplexed protein in fresh frozen or FFPE tissues. Leveraging advanced imaging and analytical capabilities, the Xenium Analyzer allows scientists to explore the spatial arrangement of cells, RNA, and proteins within tissues with unprecedented precision and depth. This breakthrough technology empowers researchers to gain deeper insights into the intricate biology of organisms, diseases, and cellular interactions.

"10x Genomics is excited to have BioChain as a 10x-trained Xenium Service Provider. Xenium is increasingly recognized as the best-performing system for in situ analysis due to its ease of use, best-in-class performance and 'top-notch' data quality. With the adoption of the Xenium platform, service providers such as BioChain make high-performance in situ analysis easily accessible to the scientific community and accelerate the pace of new discoveries that advance human health." - Nikhil Rao, VP, Product Management and Xenium Business Leader.

BioChain has steadily invested in its spatial biology services and now offers the following:

10x Genomics Visium Spatial multiomics services: Map the whole transcriptome within the tissue context with 10x Genomics Visium® Spatial Gene Expression. Unravel biological architectures in normal and diseased tissue and discover new biomarkers.

NanoString GeoMX DSP services: NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler is a flexible spatial-omics platform enabling spatial transcriptomics and/or spatial proteomics in user-selected regions of interest.

Curio Bio Curio Seeker Whole Transcription Spatial Mapping: Based on Slide-seqV2 from the Broad Institute at MIT , Curio Seeker produces continuous high-resolution gene expression maps at 10um resolution.

Spatially Characterized Tissues: BioChain's spatially characterized tissues supply robust spatial workflows (sample prep, imaging, library construction, sequencing, and data visualization.)

Xenium Analyzer services can be accessed by contacting our dedicated customer support team. BioChain also offers comprehensive training and support services to ensure researchers can harness the full potential of this cutting-edge technology.

