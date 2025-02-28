BioChain Partners with Spatomics to Offer Spatial Multiomics Services Powered by Innovative CFP™ Technology

BioChain, a global provider of biospecimen products and specialty laboratory services, today announced a strategic partnership with Spatomics, a pioneer in spatial biology innovation, to deliver advanced spatial multiomics services powered by Spatomics' proprietary Cleavable Fluorescent Probe (CFP™) assay.

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioChain, a global provider of biospecimen products and specialty laboratory services, today announced a strategic partnership with Spatomics, a pioneer in spatial biology innovation, to deliver advanced spatial multiomics services powered by Spatomics' proprietary Cleavable Fluorescent Probe (CFP™) assay.

This collaboration combines BioChain's end-to-end multiomics capabilities with Spatomics' innovative multiplexing technology to support research in immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and infectious diseases.

Spatomics' ultra-sensitive CFP assay employs a unique multiplexing strategy featuring efficient cleavable tyramide fluorophores. This approach enhances signals detection through proven tyramide signal amplification (TSA) method and enables high-plex biomarker detection. The technology facilitates high-throughput analysis of protein and RNA. BioChain will harness this technology to offer spatial multiomics services that map molecular interactions within their native tissue context, providing critical insights into disease mechanisms and therapeutic targets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Biochain in this significant endeavor, leveraging our respective strengths to advance spatial biology services." Said Dr. Rui Zheng, CEO of Spatomics. "Our CFP™ platform provides best-in-class sensitivity, plexing capacity, tissue compatibility, and cost effectiveness."

Dr. Vidyodhaya Sundaram, Vice President of Business Development at BioChain, added: "Multiomic spatial data bridges the gap between genomics and functional biology," By partnering with Spatomics, we're empowering researchers to explore complex multiomics datasets within their morphological context, accelerating discoveries in in various fields such as immune-oncology and neuroscience."

About Biochain

BioChain is a leading global provider of biospecimen products and specialty laboratory services. The company empowers the discovery and development of novel therapies and diagnostics by delivering biopharma, biotech, diagnostic, and academic researchers with high-quality biospecimens, genomics tools, and cell and gene therapy starting materials. BioChain's comprehensive portfolio also includes a full suite of advanced laboratory services, such as genomics, proteomics, cell biology and spatial multiomics, designed to support both research and preclinical studies. Committed to accelerating translational research, BioChain combines rigorous quality standards with innovative solutions to advance drug discovery, biomarker validation, and precision medicine. For more information, visit www.biochain.com.

About Spatomics

Spatomics, a spatial biology company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, specializes in developing spatial biology research tools, including the CFP assay that enable high-plex, iterative biomarker profiling in tissue samples for researches in oncology, neurobiology, and infectious diseases. Discover more at www.spatomics.com.

Media Contact

Allyson Markey, BioChain, 1 8584422167, [email protected], www.biochain.com

SOURCE BioChain