Biochar Life appoints Matt Rickard as CEO to drive innovation and scale in carbon removal

Under Jason Highberger's leadership, Biochar Life has achieved significant traction — selling and delivering more than 21,000 tonnes of CO₂ removals, partnering with over 2,000 smallholder farmers, and redistributing more than US$1 million directly to rural communities. These milestones demonstrate the power of Biochar Life's model to drive both climate and social impact at scale.

As CEO, Matt Rickard will build on this foundation and lead the company's next phase of growth, centered on innovation, technology, and scalability. Matt has been instrumental in Biochar Life's progress over the past three years — expanding its buyer network, driving customer acquisition, and deepening global partnerships. A social entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in business development, sales management, and technology startups, he brings a strong blend of commercial acumen and mission-driven leadership to the role.

"Our work remains rooted in community and integrity," explains Matt. "The next phase is about innovation that delivers scalable impact and strong business performance, from advanced kiln systems to digital MRV technology."

Biochar Life's next chapter includes finalizing and certifying the "Aom Kiln", a next-generation smallholder-friendly biochar kiln designed for safety, consistency, and methane prevention. The company is also developing a digital dMRV (Digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) solution to strengthen traceability and data confidence for buyers.

To accelerate this progress, Biochar Life will launch an equity investment round in Q1 2026, focused on scaling innovation, including the development of a high-tech distributed kiln system for smallholder farmers, expanding dMRV capabilities, and financing a pool of spot credits to meet growing buyer demand.

"Matt has been a pillar in building the business from day one. The board and I are excited to have Matt take the business to the next level," conveyed Highberger. "We're maintaining the same mission, empowering farmers and removing carbon, but now adding the tools and systems to deliver that impact at greater scale."

With a growing footprint across Southeast Asia, Biochar Life continues to build a model for smallholder-driven, high-integrity carbon removal that connects communities, technology, and climate action.

Biochar Life P.B.C. is a social enterprise that empowers smallholder farmers to convert agricultural residues into biochar — improving soil health, reducing smoke pollution, and delivering verifiable carbon removal. Through technology, training, and partnerships, the company creates measurable climate impact while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Pimpanit Puttiseth (Som), Biochar Life P.B.C., 66 0855249739, [email protected], https://biochar.life/

