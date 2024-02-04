Biochar Life Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Accelerate Global Impact on Agriculture and Climate Change

This crowdfunding campaign marks a new growth phase, fostering a community to transform agriculture and fight climate change. - Mercy Ogembo, Biochar Life's Kenya Country Manager. Post this

Biochar Life has made significant progress in the last 12 months:

Environmental Impact: The company has removed over 10,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, marking a sizeable contribution to environmental health.

Significant Revenue Growth: In the last year, Biochar Life has experienced a 5x increase in revenue, growing from $150,000 to $800,000 .

to . Empowering Smallholder Farmers: More than 750 smallholder farmers in Africa currently benefit from participating in our program.

currently benefit from participating in our program. Promoting Social Equality: Over 60% of our farmer teams are female, highlighting our commitment to increasing social equality in agriculture.

Accreditation and Audits: Received accreditations and successfully passed audits in all countries, underscoring our commitment to transparency and operational excellence.

Investment Milestone: In December 2023 , Biochar Life secured a $150,000 investment from Ground Up Investing.

"Through this crowdfunding campaign, we are poised to enter an exciting phase of growth and community building," explained Mercy Ogembo, Kenya Country Manager for Biochar Life. "The support we receive will not only accelerate our mission in transforming agriculture and combating climate change but also enable us to build an extended community. This is about more than just funds; it's about fostering a network of individuals and organizations passionate about making a real difference in the lives of smallholder farmers and our environment."

Join Our Movement:

Biochar Life invites the public to invest in its mission to transform agriculture and fight climate change. The investment is not just a financial venture but a step towards a more sustainable and equitable future. We welcome everyone to join us in this transformative journey. Together, we can create lasting change for both our planet and its inhabitants.

For more information and to invest in Biochar Life, please visit https://wefunder.com/biochar.life.

About Biochar Life: A venture of Warm Heart Worldwide, Biochar Life champions the fight against climate change by transforming crop waste into carbon-sequestering biochar with the help of smallholder farmers. Their sustainable approach addresses greenhouse gas emissions and supports the well-being of rural communities. Committed to gender and income equality, they ensure inclusive opportunities for all.

For more on Biochar Life, visit https://biochar.life.

