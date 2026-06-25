Biochar Now and ATP Announce Results from Guatemala Regenerative Agriculture Project

"What interests me most isn't a single result—it's the possibility that we're learning how to rebuild biological function in agricultural soils." — Jennifer Lynn, CEO, Natura Solve Post this

According to Cesar Nájera at Agricultura Tecnología Pasión, a Guatemalan regenerative agriculture grower and solution provider, root samples collected from treated corn plants exhibited visible microbial colonization, including the presence of Azotobacter species. Azotobacter is a naturally occurring soil bacterium known for its role in nitrogen fixation and plant-microbe interactions.

The demonstration also produced notable yield increases in multiple crops.

ATP further stated spinach plots treated with the Biochar Now and ATP program demonstrated approximately 90% greater yields than control plots, while leather leaf production increased by 200% compared to untreated plants. Corn evaluations remain ongoing as the crop continues to mature.

"These results have exceeded our expectations," said César. "The yield improvements, root development, and overall soil response observed during the demonstration have encouraged us to continue further evaluation and use of the product."

The project involved the use of biochar supplied by Biochar Now, a Colorado-based producer of carbon-based soil amendments.

Biochar is a carbon-rich material produced from biomass through a controlled thermal conversion process. Agricultural researchers and regenerative farming practitioners have increasingly explored its ability to support water retention, nutrient management, and microbial habitat within soil systems.

Tony Myers of Biochar Now frequently describes their specific biochar as a "battery in the soil," referencing its ability to store and release nutrients and water on demand to plants, and due to the biological activity within its porous structure.

"In practical terms, the carbon can provide a long-term habitat for beneficial soil microorganisms while helping retain resources within the root zone," Myers said. "Many growers are interested in

understanding how these characteristics can contribute to healthier and more resilient agricultural systems."

The Guatemala projects were designed to demonstrate these principles to a large number of growers present for an agriculture fair in another part of the world. Project participants and others will continue to review and monitor the use on other crops and invite further independent analysis.

The project has generated interest among farmers, agronomists, soil scientists, and regenerative agriculture organizations throughout North and South America seeking practical approaches to improving soil health and agricultural productivity.

"What interests me most isn't a single result—it's the possibility that we're learning how to rebuild biological function in agricultural soils. I'm also interested to see what else this specific carbon can do for our microbes. When biology, carbon, water, and roots begin working together, the outcomes can be remarkable. These early observations are encouraging, and we look forward to continued testing, independent analysis, and following where the data leads," said Jennifer Lynn, CEO of Natura Solve.

The Guatemala demonstration also highlights the growing collaboration between modern agricultural technologies and longstanding soil stewardship practices that have supported farming communities throughout the Americas for generations.

As additional testing continues, project partners expect to release further updates related to corn performance, microbial analysis, and other crop observations from the demonstration.

Project Participants

Agricultura Tecnología Pasión (ATP)

Earth Conscious Solutions

Biochar Now LLC

Local growers and agricultural partners in Guatemala

Independent agricultural specialists and advisors

For additional information regarding the project or future updates, visit BugsAtWork.com.

Media Contact

Tony Myers, Biochar Now, LLC, 1 303-652-7770, [email protected], BugsatWork.com

Jennifer Lynn, Natura Solve, 1 801-661-2206, [email protected], http://naturasolve.com

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SOURCE Biochar Now, LLC