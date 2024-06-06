BioCircuit Technologies Announces First Human Implants of Nerve Tape®

"Nerve Tape provides a leap forward in speed and precision," said Dr. Chaiyasate. "By saving critical time in the OR, I can provide top quality repairs to more patients." Post this

Nerve Tape has enabled enhanced nerve repair across a wide range of applications, including trauma repair in upper and lower extremities, neurotization of free tissue flaps, and reconstructive maxillofacial surgery. Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate, renowned plastic surgeon at Beaumont Hospital, has used the device in a variety of procedures. "Nerve Tape provides a leap forward in speed and precision," said Dr. Chaiyasate. "By saving critical time in the OR, I can provide top quality repairs to more patients."

About Nerve Tape

Each year, an estimated 1.4 million people in the U.S. suffer traumatic peripheral nerve injury, resulting in paralysis, sensory loss, and chronic pain. Traditional repair techniques require severed nerve ends to be sewn back together with hair-thin suture thread under high magnification – a complex and lengthy procedure with inconsistent results.

Nerve Tape is a sutureless repair device designed to wrap easily around severed nerve ends for a quick and precise repair. The device is composed of a backing layer of porcine-derived small intestinal submucosa (SIS) embedded with microscale hooks made of Nitinol alloy. These microhooks attach shallowly but firmly to the outer sheath of connected nerves, and are designed to hold the nerve ends in precise alignment, both safely and securely.

Nerve Tape's potential to enable faster, stronger, and more precise nerve repairs was demonstrated in a recent study directed by Dr. Kyle Eberlin, Program Director of MGH Harvard Plastic Surgery Residency Program and President-Elect, American Association for Hand Surgery.

Nerve Tape was developed in partnership with Dr. Jonathan Isaacs, Professor and Chair, Division of Hand Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. Dr. Isaacs has also used Nerve Tape in a variety of surgical nerve repair cases.

Nerve Tape is indicated for the repair of peripheral nerve discontinuities where gap closure can be achieved by flexion of the extremity.

About BioCircuit Technologies

Based in Atlanta, GA, BioCircuit Technologies develops and commercializes medical devices for tissue repair and neuromodulation. Designed for precision, ease-of-use, and reliability, these devices enhance surgical efficiency and therapeutic targeting for improved patient outcomes.

In addition to generous small business funding from the National Institutes of Health (NINDS SB1NS137879), BioCircuit has attracted private financing, including investment from the GRA Venture Fund, Masters Capital, and Alsora Capital.

For more information visit www.biocircuit.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Isaac Clements, BioCircuit Technologies, Inc., 1 770.468.7700, [email protected], https://www.biocircuit.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE BioCircuit Technologies, Inc.