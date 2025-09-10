BioCircuit Technologies Launches ConformaWrap™ Nerve Protector

Surgeons Across the US Have Already Adopted the Device for a Wide Variety of Applications
ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioCircuit Technologies®, a leader in medical device innovation, today announced the nationwide release of ConformaWrap™, an advanced nerve wrap made from extracellular matrix (ECM). ConformaWrap™ is designed to protect damaged and compressed nerves and support long-term recovery for patients with peripheral nerve injuries.
Offering exceptional handling properties, ConformaWrap gently self-adheres as it wraps around the nerve, reducing or eliminating the need for sutures. The device's flexible SIS composition is specially processed for purity and designed to act as a protective barrier to reduce post-surgical scarring and lower the risk of re-adhesion, a common complication after nerve decompression surgery.
ConformaWrap's flexible SIS material is the same proven biomaterial used in BioCircuit's Nerve Tape® device, which has been successfully implanted in over 4,000 clinical nerve repairs to date and validated in extensive preclinical testing. For simplicity, ConformaWrap™ is offered in a single large sheet that can be easily cut to size during application, enabling facilities to reduce inventory needs and deliver greater value to both providers and patients.
ConformaWrap has already been adopted by leading surgeons across the country for a variety of nerve repair and decompression procedures, including carpal and cubital tunnel revisions and other upper- and lower-extremity nerve repairs.
Dr. Walter McClelland MD, an orthopedic hand surgeon in Atlanta, GA, was among the early users of ConformaWrap. "I am impressed with the excellent handling properties of the material," said Dr. McClelland. "I also appreciate the single-size option, which allows our facility to stock just one SKU that I can simply cut to the size I need."
Another surgeon user, Dr. Devin Bland, DPM, fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon in Phoenix, AZ, stated "ConformaWrap handles better than any similar device I've used to date. I envision applications across a wide range of nerve injuries throughout the body."
For more information or to place an order, healthcare professionals are encouraged to contact their BioCircuit representative or visit www.biocircuit.com/conformawrap.
For more information, visit www.biocircuit.com.
Stay up to date with BioCircuit Technologies on Linkedin.
ConformaWrap Instructions for Use
Media Contact
Isaac Clements, BioCircuit Technologies, 1 7704687700, [email protected], https://www.biocircuit.com/
SOURCE BioCircuit Technologies
Share this article