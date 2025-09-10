BioCircuit Technologies Launches ConformaWrap™ Nerve Protector

"I am impressed with the excellent handling properties of the material," said Dr. McClelland. "I also appreciate the single-size option, which allows our facility to stock just one SKU that I can simply cut to the size I need." Post this

ConformaWrap's flexible SIS material is the same proven biomaterial used in BioCircuit's Nerve Tape® device, which has been successfully implanted in over 4,000 clinical nerve repairs to date and validated in extensive preclinical testing. For simplicity, ConformaWrap™ is offered in a single large sheet that can be easily cut to size during application, enabling facilities to reduce inventory needs and deliver greater value to both providers and patients.

ConformaWrap has already been adopted by leading surgeons across the country for a variety of nerve repair and decompression procedures, including carpal and cubital tunnel revisions and other upper- and lower-extremity nerve repairs.

Dr. Walter McClelland MD, an orthopedic hand surgeon in Atlanta, GA, was among the early users of ConformaWrap. "I am impressed with the excellent handling properties of the material," said Dr. McClelland. "I also appreciate the single-size option, which allows our facility to stock just one SKU that I can simply cut to the size I need."

Another surgeon user, Dr. Devin Bland, DPM, fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon in Phoenix, AZ, stated "ConformaWrap handles better than any similar device I've used to date. I envision applications across a wide range of nerve injuries throughout the body."

ConformaWrap Instructions for Use

