BioCopy Chooses Genedata for AI-Powered Multispecific Antibody Discovery

Our end-to-end automated engineering lab produces massive amounts of complex data unmatched in the industry that Genedata captures and structures into high-quality and contextualized information to feed into our AI platform. Jörg Birkenfeld, Ph.D., CSO of BioCopy

BioCopy uses an AI-powered, end-to-end automated platform that enables the development of highly efficient and safe multi-specific biotherapeutics. Using their proprietary technology ValidaTe, BioCopy performs large-scale analyses of the interaction between a multitude of cancer cell markers and potential biotherapeutics. BioCopy's automated engineering lab provides the capacity to combine various functionally distinct molecular components into a single drug candidate based on a building-block assembly method. It also analyzes up to 25,000 novel candidates in parallel for multiple attributes that are critical for the developability of the molecules. This contributes significantly to an accelerated time-to-market for biotherapeutic drug candidates.

The volume and complexity of BioCopy's R&D data led them to choose Genedata Biologics® and Genedata Screener® as their enterprise digital solution to streamline increasingly sophisticated multi-specific antibody engineering workflows. Genedata Biologics is used for designing, registering, tracking, and analyzing candidate molecules, including expression, purification and assay analytics. The platform is fully integrated with BioCopy's laboratory instruments and IT infrastructure to ensure full data traceability and integrity.

"We are pleased that BioCopy builds their AI-centered R&D on Genedata to make their R&D faster and more efficient, helping them deliver cutting-edge therapeutics to patients sooner," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "Genedata will continue to invest in our foundational platform for AI, providing a solid basis for AI/ML-based drug discovery."

About BioCopy

BioCopy is a Swiss-German biotech company with headquarters in Basel and a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Emmendingen, Germany. The company focuses on drastically accelerating the development of safe and effective next-generation cancer drugs to improve the chance of a cure significantly. BioCopy combines artificial intelligence with its automated end-to-end engineering platform to create biotherapeutics with unrivalled efficacy and safety that are transforming the R&D process in today's pharmaceutical industry. The BioCopy platform generates data sets of high quality and quantity currently unmatched in the industry that are essential to leverage the potential of AI. This synergy reduces the research and development time of next-generation biotherapeutics from approximately three years to 12 months. It will save valuable time in the fight against cancer and significantly reduce the cost of cancer therapeutics.

In the long term, BioCopy will expand its efforts beyond cancer and develop biotherapeutics for immunological and neurological diseases. The company is managed by Dr Matthias Wiedenfels, a proven expert and industry insider in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, not least through his time as CEO of STADA Arzneimittel AG.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

