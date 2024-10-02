Bioelements Introduces Groundbreaking Barrier-Focused Acne Collection

The New Four Piece Line Marks the Brand's First Acne Innovation in Over Two Decades

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioelements, a trailblazer in science-driven skincare for more than 30 years, proudly announces the launch of the Acne and Pore Activists Collection, a breakthrough four-piece line specifically designed to revolutionize care for oily and acne-prone skin by prioritizing skin barrier health.

Years in the making, this innovative collection was meticulously crafted through extensive market research and clinical trials to meet the practical needs of both skincare professionals and consumers alike. Developed not only to effectively clear acne but also to strengthen the skin barrier, the Acne and Pore Activists Collection is designed to target every stage of the acne and skin cell lifecycle. Old-school, traditional acne formulas damage the skin barrier in the name of acne clearing – with a singular focus to dry out excess oil and clear up the breakout. Bioelements Acne Activist and Pore Activist formulas are created to minimize inflammation, allow active acne to heal, and to strengthen the barrier so it can better respond to future acne stages.

"Acne is one of the most common skin concerns today, but there is a gap in the market for effective and gentle formulas that are kind to breakout-prone skin long-term. Our new Acne and Pore Activists collection is designed for seamless integration into daily routines, uniquely targeting every stage of the acne lifecycle," said Beth Bialko, Bioelements Senior Director of Education. "These four powerhouse products go beyond treating acne—they fortify the skin barrier, enhance clarity, and improve smoothness, redefining what acne skin care can achieve."

The Acne and Pore Activists Collection includes four products, ranging from $38 - $64:

Pore Thing™— A daily cleansing gel with triple the salicylic acid of competitors, plus azelaic acid, to clear pores without stripping skin. Its dual action of clearing breakouts and strengthening the skin barrier sets it apart from conventional acne treatments.

Daily Meds™ — An acne-clearing serum enriched with medicinal beta and alpha hydroxy acids alongside niacinamide, addressing fine lines, tone, and dullness. This non-drying formula enhances overall skin health, offering versatility in treating acne for both teens and adults, whether hormonally driven or environmentally induced.

Peel Breaker™— A 2% BHA + PHA leave-on liquid exfoliant that clears pore-blocking oils and dead cells without irritation. This balanced formula improves pore appearance while keeping skin hydrated, soothed, and free from redness.

Spot Defy™ — A 5% sulfur overnight spot treatment that targets active blemishes, absorbs excess sebum, and reduces acne bacteria to prevent repeat breakouts. Infused with natural clays and botanicals, it not only clears breakouts, but targets post-acne dark spots and leaves skin clearer, smoother, and calmer in the morning.

The names of these new acne formulas—Pore Thing, Daily Meds, Spot Defy, and Peel Breaker—appeal to both males and females, and to a younger demographic. They're relatable, gender neutral, memorable and carry emotional appeal.

In the spirit of their Spot Defy formula, Bioelements has also created a Spotify playlist inspired by the launch, featuring songs that focus on breakups, fresh starts, and clarity.

Bioelements Acne and Pore Activists Collection is now available on Amazon and Bioelements.com. For more information on Bioelements and the new collection, please visit Bioelements.com.

About Bioelements:

Bioelements are skin scientists, creating personalized, clinical formulas for use in the spa and at home. Since 1991, they have built an unmatched legacy of efficacy, trust, and profitability for the spa professionals who partner with them. Founded by the iconic Barbara Salomone, one of the first-ever U.S. licensed estheticians and considered the Architect of the Modern Facial, Bioelements was created to target all skin types and all skin concerns – with unparalleled education, responsible testing, and efficacy-forward ingredients that are part science and part nature. Clinically proven to provide results, Bioelements' products are beloved by professionals for their low cost-per-treatments, competitive pricing, and high client satisfaction. Their mindful formulations are free of known irritants, toxins, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, parabens, artificial fragrance, and dyes – and are never tested on animals.

