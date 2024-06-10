Bioelements Welcomes Beth Bialko as New Senior Director of Education

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioelements, a pioneer in professional, clinical skincare, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Beth Bialko as the new Senior Director of Education. In this role, Beth will oversee and direct all educational initiatives, including curriculum development, training, program management, and strategic planning.

Beth brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise, having previously served as the Director, Global Curriculum for Dermalogica. Her extensive background in global curriculum development, professional training, and education will be instrumental in advancing Bioelements' mission of providing personalized, effective skincare solutions.

"My passion for skincare education and my drive to inspire and empower others in the beauty industry align perfectly with Bioelements' mission. Together we are developing innovative educational programs that not only enhance the skills of our team but also enrich the experiences of our accounts and distributors. I am excited to collaborate with the talented individuals at Bioelements to elevate educational initiatives and make a lasting impact in the skin care community."

Beth's contributions to the industry include the development of advanced treatments, facilitation of industry-wide online certification courses, along with global instructional and training techniques via multi-channel learning of livestream, in-person, and online education. She has also created account training and educator protocol development programs, professional training videos and podcasts with significant reach and impact. Beth's leadership skills and multi-tiered training strategies have set a high standard in the skincare education realm.

Her addition to the team of mindful skin scientists will ensure that Bioelements continues to provide cutting-edge education and will significantly contribute to the heritage brand's continued success.

"At Bioelements, we're all about exceptional skin care education, and we're thrilled to have Beth Bialko join our team," said Callie Lushina, Chief Marketing Officer at Bioelements. "With her expertise and leadership, we're ready to elevate our educational initiatives and ensure our growing community of Partnership Spas and estheticians remains central to our vision. We're excited to unveil new courses and offerings that will empower learners at all levels."

Bioelements, founded in 1991 by Barbara Salomone, has been at the forefront of mindful skincare innovation for over three decades. Created to target all skin types and all skin concerns, Bioelements is known for unparalleled education, responsible testing, and efficacy-forward ingredients that are part science and part nature. The brand combines lab-innovated ingredients and potent botanical extracts to deliver personalized skincare solutions that truly work. Bioelements is committed to efficacy, responsibility, and sustainability, ensuring that their products are safe, effective, and accessible.

About Bioelements:

Bioelements are skin scientists, creating personalized, clinical formulas for use in the spa and at home. Since 1991, they have built an unmatched legacy of efficacy, trust, and profitability for the spa professionals who partner with them. Founded by the iconic Barbara Salomone, one of the first-ever U.S. licensed estheticians and considered the Architect of the Modern Facial, Bioelements was created to target all skin types and all skin concerns – with unparalleled education, responsible testing, and efficacy-forward ingredients that are part science and part nature. Clinically proven to provide results, Bioelements' products are beloved by professionals for their low cost-per-treatments, competitive pricing, and high client satisfaction. Their mindful formulations are free of known irritants, toxins, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, parabens, artificial fragrance, and dyes – and are never tested on animals.

